Jalna ZP poll: Sena, NCP win president, VP posts unopposed

Shiv Sena's Uttam Wankhede andNCP's Mahendra Pawar were on Monday elected unopposed aspresident and vice president respectively of Jalna ZillaParishad

The two parties contested as part of the MaharashtraVikas Aghadi, while the BJP, despite being the largest partywith 22 members in the 56-member ZP, opted out of the contest

The Shiv Sena has 14 members, the NCP 13, the Congress5 and there are two Independents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

