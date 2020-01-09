Left Menu
Development News Edition

Justice Dilip B Bhosale resigns as Lokpal member, nine months after appointment

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 14:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 14:01 IST
Justice Dilip B Bhosale resigns as Lokpal member, nine months after appointment
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Justice Dilip B Bhosale has resigned as a member of the country's anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal, citing personal reasons, nine months after he was appointed to the Constitutional post. "I have tendered my resignation from the post of judicial member Lokpal on January 6, with effect from January 12, 2020, due to personal reasons," he said in a tweet without elaborating further.

A former chief justice of the Allahabad High Court, Bhosale was administered the oath of office by Lokpal chairman Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose on March 27, 2019. A Lokpal member is appointed for a five-year term or till attaining the age of 70.

Bhosale, 63, comes from a family of freedom fighters. He served as judge of the high courts of Bombay and Karnataka and as acting chief justice of the high court of Judicature at Hyderabad for the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for 15 months (2015-2016). According to rules, an incumbent on ceasing office as a Lokpal member is barred from taking up any diplomatic assignment or contesting any election of the president, vice president, member of either House of Parliament or State Legislature among others.

There is a provision for a chairperson and a maximum of eight members in the Lokpal panel. Of these, four need to be judicial members. All the eight Lokpal members were administered the oath of office by Justice Ghose on March 27.

Besides Bhosale, former chief justices of different high courts -- Pradip Kumar Mohanty, Abhilasha Kumari, and Ajay Kumar Tripathi -- had taken oath as judicial members of the Lokpal. The first woman chief of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Archana Ramasundaram, ex-Maharashtra chief secretary Dinesh Kumar Jain, former IRS officer Mahender Singh and Gujarat cadre ex-IAS officer Indrajeet Prasad Gautam were sworn in as the Lokpal's non-judicial members.

The Lokpal Act, which envisages the appointment of a Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states to look into cases of corruption against certain categories of public servants, was passed in 2013. The government is working on finalizing a format to file a complaint with the Lokpal. As per norms, a complaint shall be filed in the prescribed form to be notified by the central government.

Lokpal has received 1,065 complaints till September 30, 2019. Of these, 1,000 have been heard and disposed of, according to the latest official data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Daffodil Software debuts as an Emerging Niche Player in Zinnov Zones ER&D 2019 Ratings

Gurugram Haryana India, Jan 9 ANIPRNewswire Daffodil Software, a leading software services company, today announced that it has been positioned as an Emerging Niche Player in the Zinnov Zones for ERD 2019 ratings. Zinnov is a global managem...

Australian cricketers Paine, Lyon see 'mind-blowing' fire devastation

Australian cricketers Tim Paine and Nathan Lyon said they were humbled to see the unbelievable efforts of rescue teams as they visited areas devastated by bushfires. Twenty-seven people have been killed this fire season as huge fires have s...

Majority support ban on fishing of endangered species, govt subsidies: Survey

A large majority of seafood consumers across the world, including in India, support a ban on fishing of endangered species altogether, while a majority is also in support of banning government subsidies to fisheries contributing to overfish...

Facebook riles tiny Oregon town with plan for undersea cable

A battle playing out in a tiny Oregon town with no stoplights or cellphone service is pitting residents against one of the worlds biggest tech companies. Locals in coastal Tierra del Mar are trying to stop Facebook from using property in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020