Two policemen injured in encounter with naxals in C'garh

Two police personnel were injured in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Sukma district on Friday, an official said. The gunfight took place in a forest under the Chintalnar police station limits.

Naxals fired on a team of District Reserve Guards (DRG) when they were cordoning off the forest which is on the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts, a senior police official said. "Two DRG personnel sustained bullet injuries. Firing is still going on intermittently. We are waiting for further reports," he said.

The injured person was being evacuated, he added.

