New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. DEL71 JK-LD ENVOYS Envoys in Jammu meet civil society members, get briefed by CS, DGP Jammu: In the first such trip by foreign diplomats post August 5, envoys of 15 countries including the US on Friday interacted with civil society members and were briefed by a high level team led by Chief Secretary BVR Subramanian and DGP Dilbag Singh.

DEL111 JK-LD PSA JK admin revokes PSA of 26 people Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday revoked the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) against 26 individuals which included a former Kashmir Bar association president, hours after the Supreme Court came down heavily on it over the Internet ban and imposition of prohibitory orders in the valley. DEL106 JK-INTERNET-CONGRESS J&K Congress welcomes SC order to restore Internet services Jammu: Welcoming the Supreme Court order on the restoration of Internet services, the Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Friday said it will pave the way for withdrawing all illegal restrictions on common people, especially the mainstream opposition parties and their leaders.

DEL120 JK-BJP-CONG SC order on J-K setback to those opposed to govt's move on Art 370: BJP New Delhi: The BJP on Friday described the Supreme Court order, which asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to immediately review curb orders against people, as a "setback" to opposition parties because they had called the Union government's decision to nullify Article 370 "unconstitutional". DEL105 JK-CONG-SC-LD SIBAL If people from outside India have right to visit J-K, why not us, asks Kapil Sibal New Delhi: A day after envoys from 15 countries arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on a two-day visit, Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi why people from outside India "have the right to visit" the region and not the country's politicians. DEL40 JK-LD SHELLING Pak Army lobs mortars in Poonch, 2 Army porters killed Jammu: Two Army porters were killed and three others injured when the Pakistan Army fired mortar bombs at forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, officials said.

DEL113 UP-2NDLD-PRIYANKA Priyanka meets anti-CAA activists in Varanasi, says govt acting against Constitution Varanasi (UP): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday visited the prime minister’s constituency to meet anti-CAA activists, continuing her campaign in Uttar Pradesh against the amended citizenship law and accusing the government of acting against the Constitution. DEL38 UP-LD POLICE UP govt considering police commissioner system for Lucknow, Noida: DGP Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is considering the introduction of the police commissioner system for Lucknow and Noida, the state police chief said here on Friday.

DES35 UP-NAQVI-CAA Cong 'conspiring' to disturb communal harmony: Naqvi Lucknow: Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday lashed out at the Congress, saying it was "conspiring" to disturb the communal harmony and the protests against the CAA were influenced by "political propaganda". DEL51 HR-KHATTAR-CID Khattar counters his home minister, says past CMs also held CID charge Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the CID remained under the CM’s charge during the terms of Bansi Lal and Devi Lal, an assertion that appears to counter the home minister’s claim over the department.

DES30 RJ- NINDAR LAND-ACQUISITION Rajasthan: Nindar farmers call off protest against land acquisition after govt assurance Jaipur: Farmers protesting in Rajasthan's Nindar village from the last four days against acquisition of their land for a housing project by the Jaipur Development Authority, with a few burying themselves neck deep in the ground, called off the agitation on Friday following assurances from the state government. DES43 RJ-CITIZENSHIP Two decades on, five from Pak given Indian citizenship in Rajasthan's Kota Kota: Five people who had come to India from Pakistan around two decades ago were given citizenship papers by the district administration here on Friday.

DES42 HP-TOURISTS 12 tourists face harrowing time to reach Shimla city from hilltop Jakhu temple Shimla: Twelve tourists on a visit to a hilltop temple here had a harrowing time after cable car operators refused to ferry them back, citing safety concerns. DES39 PB-SIKHS Eviction of Sikhs: Punjab to send fact-finding team to MP Chandigarh: Amid reports of eviction faced by 500 Sikhs from a scheduled tribe block in Madhya Pradesh, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday decided to send a fact-finding team to ascertain facts and ensure that the evacuees are not rendered homeless or harassed..

