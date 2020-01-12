NEWS HIGHLIGHTS-WESTERN REGION AT 6 PM

Following are the top stories from the western region at 6 pm. Factory blast: Missing girl's body found, toll rises to eight (Eds: Updating toll) Palghar: The death toll in the explosion at a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Palghar district rises to eight on Sunday after the body of a missing girl was recovered from the debris at the site.

BOM 7 MH-FACTORY EXPLOSION-CM CM to hold meeting on Monday over Boisar factory blast Palghar: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss the issue of blast at a chemical factory in Palghar, and whether such hazardous units should be allowed to run. BOM 8 MP-SHAH Each oppressed Pak refugee will get Indian citizenship: Shah Jabalpur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says the government "will not rest" until each Pakistani refugee is given Indian citizenship.

BOM 1 MH-CHHAPAAK-SENA Wrong to boycott Deepika or her film: Sanjay Raut Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut comes out in support of actor Deepika Padukone, who is facing flak from the BJP and some other quarters over her visit to the JNU campus in Delhi to express solidarity with students who were recently attacked by armed assailants. BES 15 MH-MINISTER-COW Touching a cow drives away negativity, claims Maha minister Mumbai: Maharashtra minister Yashomati Thakur courts a controversy by claiming that touching a cow drives away negativity..

