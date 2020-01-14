Left Menu
Development News Edition

Video showing Akhilesh lashing out at 'RSS, BJP' doctor goes viral on social media

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kannauj
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 17:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 17:06 IST
Video showing Akhilesh lashing out at 'RSS, BJP' doctor goes viral on social media

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has been caught on video lashing out at a doctor at a government hospital, saying he could be from the RSS or the BJP and asking him to "get out of here". The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, who visited victims of a bus tragedy at the hospital, is in the purported video enquiring about the arrangements for the injured patients and reacting angrily when a doctor intervenes.

"You need not say anything as you are a government servant. I know what the government is... you cannot take the government's side, you are a very junior official. You could be from RSS, you could be from BJP, but you cannot say anything on what he (a patient's kin) is telling me and explain things to me." Yadav further told the doctor, "Step back... step further back. Get out of here, leave," while discussing with the people there the number of those who died in the mishap.

In the video that has gone viral on social media, Yadav also asks about the native district of the doctor who is the hospital's emergency medical officer, and bystanders are heard telling him that he is from Gorakhpur which is Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home district. To this, Yadav remarks, "This explains why he is taking sides". The doctor, D S Mishra, later said he was merely trying to tell the former chief minister that the cheque of compensation has been given to the victims' families.

"I was there because I was the attending officer. When a patient's family members made a claim that they did not receive their compensation, I tried to clarify that they have received the compensation cheque," Mishra said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Russia: Libya's Haftar is taking 2 days to discuss ceasefire deal - Ifax

Russias defence ministry said on Tuesday that Khalifa Haftar, commander of forces in eastern Libya, had been positive about a ceasefire deal drafted at talks in Moscow and is taking two days to discuss it, the Interfax news agency reported....

FACTBOX-How the Iran nuclear deal dispute mechanism works

France, Britain and Germany formally triggered the dispute mechanism in Irans nuclear deal with world powers on Tuesday, the strongest step they have taken so far to enforce the agreement that requires Iran to curb its nuclear programme. Th...

UPDATE 1-Europeans trigger dispute mechanism in Iran nuclear deal

France, Britain and Germany formally triggered the dispute mechanism in Irans nuclear deal with world powers on Tuesday, the strongest step they have taken so far to enforce an agreement that requires Iran to curb its nuclear programme. The...

Hours after Ritu Nanda's demise, Neetu Kapoor shares 'lovely memories'

Hours after, Ritu Nanda, the daughter of legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor passed away on Tuesday, her sister-in-law and actor Neetu Kapoor shared unseen pictures of Ritu and the Kapoor family. The 61-year-old actor took to Instagram...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020