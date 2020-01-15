Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian Foreign Minister criticises US-led Indo-Pacific approach; calls it divisive

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 20:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 20:09 IST
Russian Foreign Minister criticises US-led Indo-Pacific approach; calls it divisive

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday strongly criticised the US-led Indo-Pacific initiative, calling it a "divisive approach" to disrupt existing regional structures and contain China's influence in the region. In an address at the Raisina Dialogue, Lavrov also strongly backed India and Brazil's bid for a permanent membership in the UN Security Council, and asserted that New Delhi was among the new centres of global influence.

The Russian minister also slammed the US for what he called disregarding international rules and norms while selectively talking about rules-based global order for its self interests. Delving into key global issues, Lavrov referred to the US-backed Indo-Pacific strategy and said it was an attempt to "reconfigure the existing structures" and to move away from the ASEAN-centric concensus for the region.

"It is an attempt to seek forms of interactions to something which would be divisive", he said in the presence of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and foreign ministers as well as diplomats from around 40 countries. "A new concept was created called Indo-Pacific strategy, initiated firstly by the US, Australia, Japan...when we asked the initiators about the difference between Indo-Pacific strategies and ASEAN-pacific regional cooperation, they said Indo-Pacific is more open, more democratic," Lavrov said.

"If you look at it closely, it is not at all the case," he added. In November 2017, India, the US, Australia and Japan gave shape to the long-pending "Quad" Coalition to develop a new strategy with an aim to contain China's growing influence and develop a new strategy for keeping the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence.

In his address, Jaishankar said India's approach is not to be disruptive. Though Jaishankar did not elaborate, the remark is seen in the context of the Indo-pacific debate. The 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is considered one of the most influential groupings in the Indo-Pacific region.

China has been fast expanding military and economic influence in the Indo-Pacific region, triggering concern in various countries in the region and beyond. "We appreciate the position of ASEAN and India. The Indo-Pacific strategy should not be discussed in a way which would imply somebody should be contained by this cooperation," the Russian Foreign Minister said.

"Why call it Indo-Pacific --- the answer is to contain China. The Indian friends are smart enough to understand the trap. We should not be divisive," he said. Lavrov further said: "We have to be careful with the terminology which looks benign but might be something else.

Talking about special privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India, Lavrov said Moscow wants to develop such relationship with all countries of the region and hoped New Delhi would also promote the same principle. He also said Russia was "very concerned" over what is happening in Persian Gulf and that it was pushing for collective security in the region.

Lavrov said Iran has proposed a "non-aggression pact" for the Gulf countries, and Russia feels that P5 countries as well as European Union should participate in it. Taking potshots at western powers, the Russian leader said these countries often talk about rules-based world order but "do not follow it".

"We believe that the equitable and democratic world order should be based not only on balance of brutal force rather should be built as a concept of development," he said. On the Eurasian economic project, Lavrov said it was all about harmonising various regional groups in the Eurasian Economic Union.

On India, he said it is one of the centres of economic might and financial powers. "It is important to note that no serious matter with global dimension is considered without these new centres of influence" he said and asserted that formation of blocs like G-20 has sent a signal that a handful of countries cannot decide the world's power matrix.

"We must appropriately handle global issues which are transnational such as terrorism, drug trafficking, food security, border security, danger of weaponising outer space, cyber space," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

New Malta PM reshuffles ministers, shuns controversial names

New Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela reshuffled his cabinet on Wednesday, sidelining some of the politicians who had faced fierce criticism from an anti-corruption journalist before her murder in 2017. Abela, 42, was sworn in as prime mi...

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow notch record highs ahead of signing of trade deal

The SP 500 and the Dow Jones indexes set new record highs on Wednesday on a positive tone around trade talks with China from Trump administration officials ahead of the signing of an initial deal later in the day. The three main Wall Street...

Venezuela's Guaido to hold parliament session outside of congress after deputies attacked

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido will not hold a scheduled parliamentary session in the national congress on Wednesday, after armed civilians attacked a convoy carrying several of his allies to the parliament building.Instead, Guaid...

France urges all sides to back Libya ceasefire ahead of Berlin conference

Frances foreign minister said on Wednesday that efforts by Russia to broker a ceasefire between warring factions in Libya had been inconclusive and urged all parties, including foreign backers, to support a ceasefire before key talks on Sun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020