Delhi polls: Two former deputy mayors, ex-LoH of SDMC among women BJP candidates in 1st list

Two former deputy mayors and a senior leader in the BJP-led South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) are among the four women in the list of 57 candidates for the Assembly polls announced by the BJP on Friday. Greater Kailash candidate Shikha Rai is the former Leader of the House of the SDMC and an ex-chairperson of its Standing Committee.

Rekha Gupta, a former councillor and former Delhi BJP general secretary, will contest from Shalimar Bagh in northwest Delhi. Lata Sodhi, who has been fielded from Ballimaran, is a former councillor. Her father-in-law Motilal Sodhi also represented the seat as an MLA.

Kiran Vaid, who will be in the fray from the Trilokpuri seat, is a sitting councillor and has also served as a deputy mayor of East Delhi. She had unsuccessfully contested the 2015 Assembly polls. All the three municipal corporations -- North, South and East -- in Delhi are controlled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The election to the 70-member Delhi Assembly is due on February 8.

