Hostage taker's wife dies after being thrashed by locals

  • Farukhabad
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 09:59 IST
  • Created: 31-01-2020 09:51 IST
Inspector General Mohit Aggrawal speaking to media in Farrukhabad in UP on Friday. (Photo/ANI)

The wife of a man who took over 20 children hostage died in a hospital after being thrashed by locals, police said on Friday. The man's wife died on Thursday night while trying to escape but was thrashed by the locals on the spot, IG Kanpur Mohit Agarwal said.

He said she was rushed to a hospital as she was bleeding from a wound on her head but she succumbed to injuries. Agarwal said the exact cause of her death would be known after post-mortem.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an award of Rs 10 lakh for the UP Police team that successfully carried out the rescue operation. "All personnel who took part in the operation will be given a certificate of appreciation," said UP Additional Chief Secretary Awanish K Awasthi.

