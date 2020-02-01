Maha forest staffer held for dumping tigress carcass in MP

A Maharashtra forest department staff has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly dumping the carcass of a tigress in the forest here, an official said on Saturday. The carcass of tigress Sharmili, officially tagged as T-19, was found on December 11 in Khawasa forest range of Seoni district, the official said.

"A suraksha shramik (security staff) identified as Dhamsingh Khandate (38) was arrested on Friday. He works in Maharashtra's Karwai forest area under Devlapur range," said Chief Conservator of Forests (Seoni) RS Kori. "Khandate has told us he dumped the carcass with the help of one Laxman Tekam of Karwai village on directives of a deputy ranger of the Maharashtra forest department on December 10. They bought the carcass on a bullock-cart," Kori said.

He said the bullock-cart wheel marks at the spot where the tigress was found aroused suspicion, adding that Khandate was placed under arrest after he confessed to the crime during interrogation. Tigress Sharmili moved in Khawasa and areas like Lodha, Karwai, Mangaon, Sitapar and Pindkepar villages under Devlapar in neighbouring Maharashtra, the official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.