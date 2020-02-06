Left Menu
Development News Edition

Even Nehru wanted Indian citizenship for religious minorities

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newdel
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 16:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 16:10 IST
Even Nehru wanted Indian citizenship for religious minorities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said in Lok Sabha that even Jawaharlal Nehru had wanted Indian citizenship for religious minorities from Pakistan as he hit out at the Congress while defending the amended citizenship law. Replying to a debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, he said the first prime minister of India (Jawaharlal Nehru) wrote to the first chief minister of Assam (Gopinath Bordoloi), saying there was a need to differentiate between Hindu refugees and Muslim migrants.

He said Nehru had wanted to defend minorities in then West Pakistan and East Pakistan (now Bangladesh). "Was he communal, did he want to create a Hindu Rashtra...I want to ask the Congress," the prime minister said.

He said Nehru was a big thinker. Why did he not include all citizens but mentioned only religious minorities in the Nehru-Liaquat Agreement? Modi asked. Liaquat Ali Khan was the them prime minister of Pakistan.

He said his government is saying today what Nehru had said decades ago. Modi said the government was fulfilling the wishes of the founding fathers.

While referring to the Citizenship Amendment Act, President Ram Nath Kovind in his address to the joint sitting of Parliament on January 31 had said that Mahatma Gandhi was in favour of bringing back religious minorities facing persecution in Pakistan. Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks, Shashi Tharoor of Congress had said Mahatma Gandhi was only partially quoted by the government to defend the amended law.

PTI NAB SMN SMN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Sanders raises $25 million in January, campaign announces Super Tuesday ad buy

Bernie Sanders raised 25 million in January toward his run for president, his campaign said on Thursday as it announced it was sending more staff to the 14 states that vote on March 3 in the Democratic Partys nominating contest.Results from...

Rupee settles 6 paise higher at 71.19 against USD as RBI maintains accommodative stance

The rupee on Thursday rose by 6 paise to close at 71.19 against the US dollar after the RBI left the policy rates unchanged but maintained its accommodative stance to boost growth. Investor sentiments strengthened after the Reserve Bank of ...

Twitter tops expectations with first $1 bln quarterly revenue, but outlook lags

Twitter Inc hit 1 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time, topping expectations and also beating user growth estimates in a rebound from previous troubles with ad platform bugs and unusually low seasonal demand.But the company also ...

ViewSonic Unveils myViewBoard Plugin for Intel Unite Solution to Enrich Digital Whiteboard Experience

ViewSonic Corp., a leading provider of visual solutions, today announces the launch of its myViewBoard plugin for Intel Unite solution, a collaboration solution for modern workplaces and classrooms. Through the plugin, Intel Unite solution...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020