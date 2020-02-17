Left Menu
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday visited the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Quarantine Facility in Chhawla in southwest Delhi to meet the first batch of Indians, who came from Wuhan in the wake of the coronavirus, as they leave for their homes after completing all health screening for the deadly virus outbreak.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 16:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 16:22 IST
Harsh Vardhan visits Chhawla to meet those who tested negative and will be discharged soon
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan meets the first batch of Indians in Chhawla on Monday . Image Credit: ANI

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday visited the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Quarantine Facility in Chhawla in southwest Delhi to meet the first batch of Indians, who came from Wuhan in the wake of the coronavirus, as they leave for their homes after completing all health screening for the deadly virus outbreak. "I am very happy that all our Indians and Maldivian citizens who came from Wuhan on February 1-2 are leaving for their home," the Health Minister told the people who are going to be discharged this week after their health reports pertaining to the virus test were found negative.

"I am happy that you are healthy and fit and now all will move to their houses. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was from day one concerned about the people who were stuck in China," he added. A total of 406 people who were airlifted returned from the Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei province, the epicentre of coronavirus, earlier this month were being looked after at the quarantine facility of ITBP.

The minister further said that other batches will also be arriving in India in the next few days from China, who will be quarantined at the same ITBP camp. Harsh Vardhan, meanwhile, appreciated the efforts undertaken by the Home Ministry, External Affairs Ministry, Civil Aviation and all other ministries and departments who were involved in the evacuation process of the Indian nationals from Wuhan.

A total of 650 people were brought back from Wuhan in China on February 1- 2 in two 747 Boeing Air India aircraft after the outbreak of the novel virus in China. While 406 of these are being looked after at the ITBP facility, rest is at an Army center at Manesar in Haryana. The death toll from the COVID-19 epidemic outbreak has climbed to 1770 in mainland China and infected more than 70,000 others so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

