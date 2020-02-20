Will file defamation suit against 2 BJP spokesmen: Digvijaya
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said on Thursday he is going to file a defamation suit
against two BJP spokespersons, who he claimed, linked him to Pakistani spy agency ISI and 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
"I am going to file a defamation case against two BJP spokespersons who had linked me to the ISI and 26/11 Mumbai
attacks," he told reporters here. However, he did not identify the two BJP spokespersons
or provided details of the alleged charges levelled by them. The former chief minister wondered why Vishwa Hindu
Parishad functionaries have been nominated on the board of the trust which will oversee construction of a Ram temple in
Ayodhya. He said the VHP has nothing to do with Sanatani
Hindus. Singh expressed surprise over the non-inclusion of
Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad members from the trust. He found fault with the way the central government has
constituted the temple. "People from the Akhara Parishad and Ramashaya sect
have been ignored. Instead, officers and VHP people have found a place on the board," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
