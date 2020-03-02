Left Menu
TMC MPs to hold protest against govt over Delhi riots

Trinamool MPs will stage a dharna on Monday demanding answers from the government on the Delhi riots near the Gandhi statue in Parliament on the first day of the second half of the Budget Session

Holding placards and shouting slogans, the MPs said that the issue will be raised very strongly in Parliament. At least 42 people died and more than 200 were injured during the communal riots in northeast Delhi. Opposition MPs have also given notice in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to discuss the Delhi riots. Those who gave notice include Congress' NK Premachandran (RSP), PK Kunjalikutty (Muslim League), Elamarom Kareem (CPM), Binoy Vishwam (CPI).

