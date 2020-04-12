BJP making a fool of people of MP as there is no Council of Ministers, no Health or Home minister in state in such serious crisis: Kamal Nath.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2020 13:38 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 13:38 IST
BJP making a fool of people of MP as there is no Council of Ministers, no Health or Home minister in state in such serious crisis: Kamal Nath.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kamal Nath
- BJP
- Council of Ministers