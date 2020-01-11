Govt has used brute state power to suppress voice of students and youth; PM, BJP betrayed trust of youth: CWC resolution.

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a n...
Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...
Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of  a model right un...
In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...
An earthquake of magnitude 6 has struck 14 kilometers south-east of Guanica, Puerto rico, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Saturday....
Senior Congress leader Tarun Gogoi on Saturday said that a new political party has become a necessity in Assam to oust the ruling BJP in the state. All parties must ensure the defeat of BJP as instead of addressing the peoples demand for s...
Senior leader and former MLA Sadanand Tanavade is all set to become Goa BJP chief as he is the only one who has filed nomination for the party poll for the post to be held on Sunday, its returning officer Govind Parvatkar said. Tanavade 54...
Ukraine International Airlines said on Saturday that its plane that crashed in Iran this week had received no warning from Tehran airport about a possible threat to its safety before it took off en route for Kyiv.At a briefing by its presid...