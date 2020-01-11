Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt has used brute state power to suppress voice of students and youth; PM, BJP betrayed trust of youth: CWC resolution.

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 18:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 18:37 IST
Govt has used brute state power to suppress voice of students and youth; PM, BJP betrayed trust of youth: CWC resolution.

Govt has used brute state power to suppress voice of students and youth; PM, BJP betrayed trust of youth: CWC resolution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • BJP

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes 14 kms South-East of Guanica, Puerto Rico- USGS

An earthquake of magnitude 6 has struck 14 kilometers south-east of Guanica, Puerto rico, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Saturday....

New political party has become a necessity in Assam : Gogoi

Senior Congress leader Tarun Gogoi on Saturday said that a new political party has become a necessity in Assam to oust the ruling BJP in the state. All parties must ensure the defeat of BJP as instead of addressing the peoples demand for s...

Former MLA Sadanand Tanavade set to be Goa BJP chief

Senior leader and former MLA Sadanand Tanavade is all set to become Goa BJP chief as he is the only one who has filed nomination for the party poll for the post to be held on Sunday, its returning officer Govind Parvatkar said. Tanavade 54...

UPDATE 1-Ukraine airline says plane had no warning of threat before Iran crash

Ukraine International Airlines said on Saturday that its plane that crashed in Iran this week had received no warning from Tehran airport about a possible threat to its safety before it took off en route for Kyiv.At a briefing by its presid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020