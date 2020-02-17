People from Gulf, Asia and Europe have shown interest in Indian aviation sector: Aviation minister
People from the Gulf, Asia, and Europe have shown interest in the Indian aviation sector: Aviation minister.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Asia
- Europe
- Aviation minister
- Indian
ALSO READ
Pompeo condemns China's Xinjiang crackdown during Central Asia tour
Malaysia regulator to probe if AirAsia broke rules in Airbus deals
World News Roundup: Russia questions the feasibility of U.S; Malaysia regulator to probe if AirAsia and more
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares set for rough ride on virus fears, China in focus
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares drop, commodities sink on virus fears after Lunar New Year break