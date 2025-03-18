Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

A recent working paper by the European Central Bank (ECB), in collaboration with the European Data Warehouse (EDW) and climate risk analysis firm Four Twenty Seven, investigates whether Eurozone banks consider physical climate risks when setting residential mortgage rates. Conducted by ECB researchers Adele Fontana, Barbara Jarmulska, Benedikt Scheid, Christopher Scheins, and Claudia Schwarz, the study finds that while banks are beginning to incorporate climate-related risks into their mortgage pricing, the extent of this integration varies significantly. Some banks charge higher mortgage rates for homes in climate-vulnerable areas, reflecting a rising “climate risk premium.” However, many financial institutions still fail to adequately price these risks, exposing themselves to potential financial instability as climate-related disasters become more frequent. The study further highlights how regulatory efforts, particularly those led by the ECB’s Banking Supervision, have influenced mortgage pricing practices over the past decade.

Mortgage Rates Rise in Climate-Risk Areas

The research covers mortgage loans issued between 2010 and 2023 in eight Eurozone countries—Belgium, Germany, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain. By linking loan-level data from the EDW with regional climate risk scores from Four Twenty Seven, the study provides empirical evidence that banks charge higher mortgage rates on properties exposed to climate risks such as floods, wildfires, sea-level rise, and windstorms. On average, properties in high-risk areas face a mortgage rate increase of 4 to 37 basis points, depending on the severity of the climate risk. However, despite this observed climate risk premium, the study estimates that climate-related mortgage rates should be around 40 basis points higher to fully account for expected losses from climate-driven defaults. This suggests that banks are still underpricing climate risks, a concern for financial stability in the long run.

The research also reveals stark disparities in how different banks approach climate risk pricing. Banks identified by the ECB’s Banking Supervision as having strong climate risk management practices charge significantly higher risk premiums than their peers. Meanwhile, banks that fail to consider climate risks in their lending strategies continue to issue mortgages at rates that do not reflect the true financial impact of climate change. This indicates that regulatory scrutiny plays a major role in whether climate risks are integrated into financial decision-making.

How the Paris Agreement and ECB Oversight Changed the Game

A key finding of the study is the evolution of climate risk pricing over time. In the early 2010s, banks largely ignored climate-related risks when setting mortgage rates. However, this began to change after the Paris Agreement in 2015, which increased awareness of the financial risks posed by climate change. The shift became even more pronounced in 2020, when the ECB published its supervisory expectations on climate risk, urging banks to incorporate these risks into their credit risk models. The ECB then followed up in 2022 with its Thematic Review on Climate, assessing whether Eurozone banks were adequately accounting for climate risks.

The research shows that banks only began charging higher climate risk premiums in recent years, with the strongest increase occurring after 2020. This suggests that regulatory pressure and global policy initiatives have played a crucial role in forcing financial institutions to adjust their lending practices. Notably, banks that received higher ratings from the ECB in terms of their climate risk management have consistently charged higher risk premiums, while banks rated as inadequate continue to lag behind. The study’s results reinforce the effectiveness of supervisory oversight in shaping how financial institutions manage climate risks.

Regulatory Action Is Pushing Banks in the Right Direction

The ECB’s Thematic Review on Climate accurately identified banks that needed stronger regulatory oversight to improve their climate risk assessments. The research confirms that banks categorized as “adequate” in their climate risk management charge significantly higher climate risk premiums. In contrast, banks deemed “inadequate” show little to no adjustment in their mortgage pricing models. This suggests that while some financial institutions are proactively integrating climate risk considerations, others remain slow to act.

One of the study’s key takeaways is that supervisory efforts are working, but further regulatory action is needed. The ECB only intensified its enforcement measures in 2022, meaning the full impact of these actions is yet to be seen. Over the next few years, as stricter regulations and supervisory penalties are implemented, more banks may be forced to adjust their lending models to properly reflect climate risks.

Banks Must Act Now—Before It’s Too Late

The findings have significant implications for banks, regulators, and policymakers. The study makes two clear recommendations. First, banks that have yet to integrate climate risk into their credit risk frameworks must take immediate action. Climate risks are increasing, and failing to account for them in mortgage pricing could lead to mispriced assets, rising default rates, and financial instability. The longer banks wait to adjust, the higher the potential losses. Second, supervisors, including the ECB, should intensify their regulatory enforcement to ensure climate risks are accurately reflected in lending decisions. While the ECB’s existing supervisory efforts have had a clear impact, continued oversight and stricter enforcement will be necessary to close the gap between compliant and non-compliant banks.

The research makes it clear that climate risk is now a financial risk and one that can no longer be ignored. As the climate crisis accelerates, extreme weather events will continue to impact real estate values and mortgage defaults. Banks that fail to price these risks correctly risk significant financial losses, while those that proactively adapt will be better positioned to maintain financial stability in an era of increasing environmental uncertainty. The time for action is now.