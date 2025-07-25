ILO Trains Lebanese Municipalities in Labour-Based Infrastructure for Recovery

The International Labour Organization (ILO), in collaboration with KfW Development Bank and funded by the German Government, has conducted an intensive capacity-building workshop under its Employment-Intensive Infrastructure Programme (EIIP) to strengthen the ability of Lebanese municipalities to implement labour-based and resource-based infrastructure projects. Held in Beirut in July 2025, the training brought together municipal leaders, engineers, and permanent council members from approximately 20 municipalities across Lebanon.

The workshop served as a critical intervention to equip local governments with the tools and methodologies required to address employment challenges, build resilient infrastructure, and support post-crisis recovery efforts in one of the region’s most economically strained contexts.

Core Focus: Labour-Based and Resource-Based Technology (LBRT)

At the heart of the training was the introduction and application of Labour-Based and Resource-Based Technology (LBRT)—a methodology that prioritizes the use of local labour, locally available materials, and community participation in infrastructure development.

The ILO’s team provided comprehensive training on:

Decent Work principles, including fair wages, safe working conditions, and social protection;

Social and environmental safeguards, to ensure that projects do not harm communities or ecosystems;

Sustainable procurement and cost-effective project management;

Inclusive approaches that consider the needs of vulnerable groups, including women, youth, and people with disabilities.

“By integrating these methodologies, municipalities not only build infrastructure, but they also create jobs, foster local economic growth, and strengthen community resilience,” noted one ILO representative.

Municipal Role in Post-Crisis Recovery

The workshop emphasized the strategic role of municipalities in Lebanon’s post-crisis recovery, particularly through employment-intensive projects. With many regions still struggling with the aftermath of economic collapse, political instability, and refugee pressures, local governments are increasingly at the frontline of service delivery and reconstruction.

The training provided municipal teams with practical tools to:

Identify and prioritize local needs,

Develop clear and actionable project proposals,

Design infrastructure initiatives that meet both social and economic objectives,

Improve project sustainability and long-term maintenance.

Participants learned how to incorporate community voices into planning and how to embed Decent Work standards into all phases of project execution.

Collaborative Learning and Practical Guidance

The training format included interactive sessions, focus group discussions, and peer learning opportunities where municipal leaders exchanged best practices and shared lessons from past projects.

Key themes explored in the discussions included:

Managing infrastructure projects in low-resource settings,

Ensuring the sustainability of labour-intensive investments,

Balancing environmental standards with infrastructure development,

Maintaining infrastructure in the absence of robust local budgets.

One of the standout features of the workshop was the focus on occupational safety and health (OSH), ensuring that municipalities understand their obligations to workers under international labour standards and how to implement these protections effectively in the field.

A Step Toward Local Empowerment and Economic Revival

The training is part of the ILO’s broader mission to localize development and recovery by empowering municipal actors who are closest to affected populations. In Lebanon, where trust in central governance has been eroded, municipalities serve as crucial connectors between citizens and service delivery.

“This kind of hands-on training helps us align our development plans with labour and environmental standards. We now have a clearer understanding of how to design projects that not only build infrastructure but also strengthen our communities economically and socially,” said one municipal engineer from northern Lebanon.

Long-Term Vision and Impact

The ILO and its partners view this training as part of a long-term strategy to support Lebanese municipalities in:

Playing a more proactive role in local development,

Creating inclusive employment opportunities through infrastructure projects,

Enhancing local ownership of development processes, and

Promoting social cohesion and resilience in vulnerable communities.

Follow-up activities will include technical assistance for project design, mentoring on sustainable procurement, and potential funding pipelines for proposals developed using the EIIP framework.

As Lebanon continues to navigate multiple crises, the empowerment of municipalities through practical training and international cooperation offers a realistic and people-centered pathway toward recovery, resilience, and inclusive development.