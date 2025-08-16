ILO and Canada Launch Initiative in Lao PDR to Eliminate Child Labour and Discrimination

A new labour rights initiative jointly launched by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Government of Canada in the Lao People’s Democratic Republic (Lao PDR) seeks to strengthen workplace protections, eliminate child labour, and combat discrimination and harassment, while advancing the country’s commitment to international labour standards.

The project, titled “Promoting Trade in Lao PDR by Eliminating Workplace Discrimination, Harassment, and Child Labour,” was officially inaugurated in Vientiane on 14 August 2025. It is set to run until February 2028 and represents one of the most comprehensive efforts in recent years to align the country’s labour environment with global human rights norms.

Tackling Child Labour in Trade Sectors

Child labour remains a pressing challenge in Lao PDR. According to the 2022 Child Labour Survey, an estimated 172,422 children were engaged in child labour, with 65,693 working in hazardous conditions. Many of these children are concentrated in trade-related sectors, where exploitation is particularly entrenched.

The new initiative will directly support the implementation of the National Plan of Action (NPA) on the Elimination of Child Labour in Trade Sectors. Its activities will include:

National awareness-raising campaigns to shift public attitudes toward child labour.

Development of sector-specific enforcement guidelines to help authorities and employers comply with labour laws.

Strengthening of monitoring and reporting systems to ensure accountability.

Providing technical assistance for labour inspectors, government officials, and trade unions to address violations effectively.

Promoting Safe and Equitable Workplaces

Beyond addressing child labour, the project will also tackle workplace violence, harassment, and discrimination. It will help strengthen social dialogue mechanisms between workers, employers, and the government, ensuring disputes are resolved fairly and that policies reflect the needs of all stakeholders.

Key elements of this pillar include:

Supporting the National Tripartite Committee to propose amendments to the Labour Law.

Enhancing the capacity of government institutions, the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LNCCI) , and the Lao Federation of Trade Unions (LFTU) .

Building inclusive workplaces that uphold dignity, equality, and fair treatment for all workers.

Voices from the Launch

Speaking at the launch, Phongxaysak Inthalath, Vice Minister of Labour and Social Welfare, acknowledged progress in strengthening labour protections but admitted that “many challenges remain, particularly issues of discrimination, harassment, and child labour.” He emphasized that child labour is not only a human rights concern but also a serious obstacle to socio-economic development.

From Canada, Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families, underlined her country’s commitment to global labour rights, stating: “No one should have to choose between making a living and being treated with dignity. That’s why Canada is supporting this project to eliminate workplace discrimination, harassment, and child labour.”

John Zerucelli, Canada’s Secretary of State for Labour, added that labour rights are fundamental human rights: “Canada is a global leader in providing targeted support to workers, ensuring fair, safe, and equitable work environments everywhere.”

Caitlin Sievert, Chargé d’Affaires at the Embassy of Canada, stressed the broader development benefits: “When workers are protected and empowered, nations become stronger, economies more resilient, and societies more united in their pursuit of sustainable development.”

Xiaoyan Qian, ILO Country Director for Thailand, Cambodia and Lao PDR, noted that the initiative “will contribute to a more equitable society, where all workers, especially the most vulnerable, can access workplaces that are safe, fair, inclusive and free from discrimination and exploitation.”

Building Sustainable Development Through Labour Rights

This project comes at a crucial time for Lao PDR, which is striving to balance economic growth with social inclusion. By tackling child labour and strengthening workplace protections, the initiative also contributes to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth) and Goal 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

Labour rights advocates argue that fair and safe working environments not only protect vulnerable populations but also enhance the country’s international trade competitiveness by ensuring compliance with global labour standards.

The collaboration between the ILO, Canada, Lao authorities, and labour organizations demonstrates a tripartite approach—engaging governments, employers, and workers alike—to secure progress that is both inclusive and sustainable.

As Lao PDR looks toward 2028, the project is expected to create long-lasting improvements in labour standards, helping to eliminate exploitative practices and strengthen protections for future generations of workers.