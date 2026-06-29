Liquid C2 Earns Google's Gold Verified Peering Status

Liquid C2, a business of Cassava Technologies, has achieved gold-level status in Google's Verified Peering Provider (VPP) programme, becoming the most widely peered gold VPP partner in Africa. The accreditation recognises the company's strong and reliable peering infrastructure with Google and places it among a select group of providers worldwide. The achievement is expected to improve how businesses across Africa connect to Google's digital services by providing faster, more stable and lower-latency network performance.

Businesses to benefit from faster cloud connectivity

With the new certification, customers using Liquid C2's network will gain more direct access to Google services, reducing delays and congestion that can occur on shared internet routes. This translates into quicker response times, uninterrupted connectivity and improved reliability for applications such as Google Workspace, Google Cloud and AI-powered workloads. Liquid C2's verified infrastructure now spans Johannesburg, Lagos, Nairobi and London, creating a geographically distributed network that delivers high availability for customers operating across different regions.

Chief Commercial Officer Vinay Hiralall said the recognition marks an important step in strengthening Africa's digital infrastructure. He noted that dependable, low-latency connectivity has become increasingly important as businesses continue shifting to cloud-based operations and expanding into global digital markets.

Partnership with Google supports Africa's digital growth

The gold-level accreditation forms part of Liquid C2's wider strategy to expand advanced cloud connectivity and deepen partnerships with global technology companies. It also builds on the company's growing collaboration with Google, including the launch of Africa's first Google Cloud-powered Partner Experience Centre in Johannesburg.

As part of Cassava Technologies, Liquid C2 continues to invest in cloud services, cybersecurity and digital solutions designed to improve digital inclusion across the continent. The company says these investments will help organisations of all sizes access advanced technologies more easily while supporting the continued growth of Africa's digital economy.