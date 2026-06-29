Apple Accuses Indian Antitrust of 'Copy-Pasting' in Landmark Case

Apple Has Accused Indian Antitrust Investigators Of Copypasting Its Rivals Claims And Failing To Properly Conduct Its Own Investigation In Concluding The Us Tech Giant Breached Competition Laws

Apple has leveled serious allegations against the Competition Commission of India (CCI), accusing antitrust investigators of 'copy-pasting' rivals' claims in an investigation accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices. Regulatory documents reviewed by Reuters reveal Apple's request to overturn the findings.

The June 25 submission underscores escalating tensions in Apple's battle with CCI, opposing claims from companies like Match and PhonePe. In 2024, CCI cited Apple for 'abusive conduct' on its iOS app platform, alleging forced usage of its payment system. Apple refutes these claims, asserting its minimal market share and that CCI's conclusions mirror rival allegations instead of objective inquiry.

Despite refuting the allegations, Apple warns that remedial measures could deter investments in India's digital economy, echoing tech industry concerns over regulatory uncertainty. Senior CCI officials are set to convene with all parties on July 21, while Apple continues to assert the need for a fair investigation process.