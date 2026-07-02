ILO Opens Applications for 2026 Summer School on Living Wages

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has opened applications for the second edition of the Summer School on Social Dialogue, which will focus this year on living wages. The programme will take place from 22 to 24 September 2026 at the International Training Centre of the ILO (ITCILO) in Turin, Italy. The event will bring together participants from different sectors to examine how social dialogue can help create fairer wage systems and improve workers' living standards.

The course comes at a time when more than half of the world's workforce earns wages, yet many workers, particularly in low-income countries, still struggle to earn enough to meet basic living costs. Growing interest in living wage initiatives, including within multinational companies, has increased the need for stronger dialogue between employers, workers, and governments.

Wide range of professionals invited to participate

The Summer School will examine how tripartite social dialogue and collective bargaining can help balance workers' income needs with broader economic realities. Participants will explore practical approaches to wage-setting systems through theoretical sessions, comparative analysis, interactive workshops, and discussions with international experts.

Applications are open to representatives of employers' and workers' organisations, professionals involved in social dialogue, human resources and sustainability specialists, government officials responsible for labour policies, members of wage-setting institutions, and researchers working in areas such as industrial relations, corporate governance, and human rights.

Research presentations to highlight new ideas

The programme will also feature a dedicated research segment where selected contributors will present innovative studies on social dialogue, wage-setting, and living wages. Organisers hope the exchange of research and practical experience will strengthen understanding of policies that can support fair pay and more inclusive labour markets.

Applications for the Summer School are available through the course webpage, with the deadline set for 7 September 2026.