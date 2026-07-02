UN Experts Raise Concerns Over Belarus Education Rules

United Nations human rights experts have expressed serious concern over proposed regulations in Belarus that would require tutors and other independent educators to register with the State before they can legally work with children. The draft rules would create a publicly accessible register managed by the Ministry of Education and require applicants to undergo checks by the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Those convicted of offences labelled as "extremist" would be barred from carrying out a wide range of independent educational activities involving children.

The experts warned that the proposal could further marginalise people who have been prosecuted under Belarus' anti-extremism laws, which they say are broadly defined and have previously been used against individuals engaged in activities protected under international human rights law.

Rights, privacy and livelihoods at risk

According to the experts, the proposed vetting system could deepen restrictions on people seeking to work independently as tutors, music teachers, art instructors, speech therapists, and other education professionals. They also raised concerns that making the register publicly available could interfere with the right to privacy. The experts noted that professional bans based on convictions linked to peaceful expression, journalism, civic activism, cultural work, or participation in public affairs could amount to unlawful punishment if they are not based on objective, necessary, and proportionate criteria.

The proposal may also have a greater impact on women, the experts said, since many rely on tutoring and other flexible educational work to earn an income while balancing childcare and family responsibilities. They cautioned that additional registration requirements and broad exclusions could reduce women's economic opportunities and financial independence.

UN calls for broader consultation and legal review

The experts also questioned the draft regulation's stated objective of protecting the "spiritual and moral values of the Belarusian people," warning that such vague language could be used to justify discrimination, political exclusion, or greater ideological control over education. While recognising that protecting children is a legitimate goal, they stressed that references to moral values should not be used to restrict independent education or limit fundamental rights.

They also criticised the consultation process, saying that the 10-day public consultation period was too short for meaningful public participation on legislation with potentially significant consequences. The experts have urged the Belarusian authorities not to adopt the proposed regulations and to review existing laws to ensure they comply with international human rights standards. Their communication to the Belarusian Government became public on 15 June 2026.