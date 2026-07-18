UNICEF Urges More Investment in Nigeria's Children

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell has called for stronger and sustained investment in Nigeria's children following a visit to the country, saying the nation's young population has the potential to drive future economic growth, innovation and resilience if given the right support.

Nigeria is home to nearly 105 million children and adolescents, accounting for about half of its population. Russell said this presents a unique opportunity for the country to build a stronger future by investing in health, education and child protection, particularly as rising living costs continue to place pressure on vulnerable families.

Progress Offers Hope for Millions

During her visit, Russell met children, families and frontline workers in different parts of Nigeria and praised government-led efforts to improve essential services. In Sokoto, she visited a UNICEF-supported health centre where children suffering from malnutrition were receiving life-saving treatment, while also meeting students benefiting from digital learning programmes that are helping them continue their education.

She said the determination and potential of Nigerian children stood out throughout her mission despite the many challenges they continue to face.

Recent progress in birth registration, school enrolment and social protection demonstrates that meaningful improvements are possible when children's needs are placed at the centre of national development efforts.

New Pressures Threaten Recent Gains

UNICEF warned that global economic uncertainty, including the wider effects of the Middle East crisis, funding shortages and other economic shocks, are making it more difficult to sustain the progress achieved in recent years. Many communities are also dealing with insecurity, displacement and climate-related disasters, creating additional risks for children and limiting access to essential services such as healthcare, nutrition, education, clean water and protection.

Early Investment Shapes the Future

Russell stressed that the first years of a child's life play a crucial role in shaping long-term health, learning and future opportunities. She said access to proper nutrition, healthcare, early education and protection creates a strong foundation for individuals while contributing to stronger communities and a more prosperous economy.

She welcomed the commitment shown by federal and state authorities and reaffirmed UNICEF's intention to continue working with governments, development partners and the private sector to expand opportunities for children across Nigeria.

Russell said the country's future will depend on the decisions made today, adding that Nigeria has the opportunity to become a model for investing in children while building inclusive economic growth that benefits future generations.