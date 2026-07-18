Messi and Yamal: From Iconic Photo to World Cup Final Rivals

A captivating story unfolds as an iconic photo featuring a young Lionel Messi with baby Lamine Yamal resurfaces. Nearly two decades later, the duo prepares for a monumental showdown in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. They're both celebrated for their on-field achievements and their roles as UNICEF ambassadors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 09:39 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 09:39 IST
Messi and Yamal: From Iconic Photo to World Cup Final Rivals
Lionel Messi interacts with baby Lamine Yamal during a UNICEF fundraising photoshoot organised by the Barcelona Foundation in 2008. (Photo Credits: Joan Monfort via UNICEF). Image Credit: ANI

The global football community is buzzing as a nostalgic photograph of Lionel Messi with a baby Lamine Yamal takes on new meaning. Captured during a 2008 charity photoshoot at Camp Nou, this image has resurfaced ahead of what promises to be a historic World Cup final.

In an unexpected twist, the once-baby Yamal is now a Spanish football prodigy, poised to face Messi, his childhood muse, on soccer's grandest stage. Reflecting on their intertwined journeys, Messi described the photograph’s resurgence and its connections to their paths as 'insane.'

In their dual roles as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, Messi and Yamal leverage their influence beyond football. As rivals in the upcoming final, they continue to inspire millions both on and off the pitch, advocating for children's rights and potential worldwide.

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