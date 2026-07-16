Nigeria's $552 Million Education Boost: HOPE-EDU Launch

Nigeria has initiated a $552 million education program, HOPE-EDU, with support from the World Bank and the Global Partnership for Education. This initiative aims to enhance educational outcomes, offering direct benefits to 29 million children, over 500,000 teachers, and numerous schools and learning centers nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 22:35 IST
Nigeria's $552 Million Education Boost: HOPE-EDU Launch
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Nigeria revealed a $552 million education initiative named HOPE-EDU, co-financed by the World Bank and the Global Partnership for Education, President Bola Tinubu announced on Thursday. This program aims to improve learning outcomes and broaden school access across the nation.

The HOPE-EDU initiative is set to benefit approximately 29 million children, more than half a million teachers, and around 65,000 public schools along with 10,000 non-formal learning centers throughout Nigeria, Tinubu shared at the official launch event in Abuja.

This significant investment emphasizes the country's commitment to strengthening the education system and ensuring quality education for all, particularly in underserved regions.

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