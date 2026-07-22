ILO trains Lao leaders to build safer and fairer workplaces

Government officials, employers and workers' representatives in Laos have completed a new International Labour Organization (ILO) training programme designed to strengthen efforts to eliminate workplace discrimination, violence and harassment in the country's garment and manufacturing industries. The initiative is expected to create a network of trained professionals who can pass on their knowledge across workplaces and institutions, helping promote safer and more inclusive working environments.

Held in Vientiane from 14 to 16 July 2026, the three-day Training of Trainers programme brought together participants from the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare, the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Lao Federation of Trade Unions and other industry stakeholders.

National trainers to expand workplace awareness

The programme focused on preparing participants to become trainers and resource persons within their organisations. They received practical skills and knowledge to deliver future training on equality, non-discrimination, workplace safety, violence and harassment while promoting compliance with both international labour standards and Lao labour laws.

The training forms part of the ILO project Eliminating Workplace Discrimination, Harassment and Child Labour in the Lao People's Democratic Republic to Support Trade and Compliance, which is funded by the Government of Canada through Employment and Social Development Canada.

Deputy Director General of the Labour Management Department at the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare, Oudone Maniboun, said strengthening national expertise will help improve workplace practices and encourage wider adoption of fair employment standards throughout the country.

Employers and workers pledge stronger cooperation

Representatives from both employers' organisations and trade unions stressed that creating respectful workplaces requires cooperation across every level of the labour market. Lao Federation of Trade Unions Deputy Director General Khamchanh Sivanhthong said the training would help union representatives strengthen awareness among workers at provincial and district levels, allowing them to better identify workplace discrimination and harassment while supporting safer working conditions.

Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry Secretary-General Daovading Phirasayphithak said businesses also benefit from fair recruitment practices and inclusive workplace policies because they help attract, protect and retain skilled employees while improving competitiveness.

Practical tools to prevent workplace violence

Throughout the programme, participants examined principles of equality in employment and explored ways to prevent discrimination based on personal characteristics. Discussions also covered equal opportunities in recruitment, training, career advancement and decent working conditions.

A major focus of the training addressed violence and harassment in the workplace, including gender-based violence and sexual harassment. Through case studies and group exercises, participants identified workplace risks, discussed prevention measures and explored effective reporting and response systems that employers can introduce.

The course also strengthened facilitation skills, giving participants practical methods for delivering future training within government agencies, businesses and workers' organisations.

Building lasting change across industries

The ILO expects the programme to create a multiplier effect by developing a pool of national trainers who can extend good workplace practices throughout Laos' garment and manufacturing sectors. Participants also exchanged experiences and discussed ways to strengthen collaboration between government agencies, employers and workers' organisations to build workplaces where equality, dignity and respect become part of everyday working life.