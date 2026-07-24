Global Financial Markets Rattle: Rising Oil Prices and Bond Yields Stir Inflation Woes

World stocks face potential weekly losses and high bond yields amid soaring oil prices due to Middle East conflicts, fueling inflation fears and expected rate hikes globally. Tech stocks are pressured by uncertain AI investment outcomes while currency markets react to heightened bond yields. Asian and global currencies experience fluctuating dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 14:24 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 14:24 IST
Global Financial Markets Rattle: Rising Oil Prices and Bond Yields Stir Inflation Woes
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  • Middle East

World stocks faced potential weekly losses as long-term bond yields remained elevated, driven by a surge in oil prices amid intensifying Middle East conflicts. This rise in oil has sparked fears of inflation and led to expectations of global rate hikes.

The MSCI all-world index dropped by 0.3%, while Nasdaq futures fell despite gains by Intel. The European STOXX 600 saw a slight rise. The energy market volatility is coupled with geopolitical risks, affecting global oil supply routes in the Middle East.

Currencies witnessed fluctuations as higher treasury yields buoyed the U.S. dollar. Meanwhile, the yen saw significant drops despite interventions. The economic landscape remains volatile, influenced by central banks' potential rate adjustments and geopolitical developments.

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