Global Financial Markets Rattle: Rising Oil Prices and Bond Yields Stir Inflation Woes

World stocks faced potential weekly losses as long-term bond yields remained elevated, driven by a surge in oil prices amid intensifying Middle East conflicts. This rise in oil has sparked fears of inflation and led to expectations of global rate hikes.

The MSCI all-world index dropped by 0.3%, while Nasdaq futures fell despite gains by Intel. The European STOXX 600 saw a slight rise. The energy market volatility is coupled with geopolitical risks, affecting global oil supply routes in the Middle East.

Currencies witnessed fluctuations as higher treasury yields buoyed the U.S. dollar. Meanwhile, the yen saw significant drops despite interventions. The economic landscape remains volatile, influenced by central banks' potential rate adjustments and geopolitical developments.