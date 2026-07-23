Venezuela's Contract Change Deadline Spurs PDVSA Partners

Venezuela's oil ministry has reaffirmed its commitment to a July 28 deadline for PDVSA's contract partners to transition to a new legal framework enacted in January.

This decision is pushing numerous stakeholders, including foreign giants like Chevron, Repsol, and Eni, towards swift negotiations, sources close to the talks disclosed.

While these prominent partners face pressing timelines, newly engaged entities, mainly lesser-known foreign companies, lack a strict deadline to finalize contract terms, according to insiders. The oil ministry did not respond to requests for further comment.