How South Africa Can Turn Development Finance into Faster Growth, Jobs and Economic Resilience

South Africa's economic recovery is gaining momentum, but the country's latest Country Focus Report 2026 by the African Development Bank (AfDB) makes it clear that modest growth alone will not solve long-standing challenges such as unemployment, poverty, inequality and infrastructure shortages. The report argues that South Africa must shift its focus from simply financing development through public spending to mobilizing larger volumes of private investment, strengthening institutions and improving the efficiency of development finance. In an increasingly fragmented global economy marked by geopolitical tensions, climate risks and tighter financial conditions, the report presents development finance as one of South Africa's most important policy priorities for sustaining long-term growth.

Growth Is Improving, But Structural Challenges Continue to Hold Back the Economy

The report estimates that South Africa's economy grew by around 1.0% in 2025, supported by stronger performances in agriculture, horticulture, financial services, real estate, tourism, and wholesale and retail trade. Inflation declined significantly, allowing the South African Reserve Bank to gradually reduce interest rates and ease borrowing costs for businesses and households. However, these positive developments have not been enough to overcome deeper structural problems.

Electricity shortages, inefficient freight rail networks, congested ports, deteriorating municipal services and weak public infrastructure continue to reduce productivity and discourage investment. Manufacturing, construction, electricity generation and water services remain under pressure, limiting job creation and industrial expansion. The report stresses that without faster structural reforms, South Africa's growth will remain too low to meaningfully reduce its high levels of unemployment and inequality.

Development Finance Must Move Beyond Government Budgets

A major finding of the report is that South Africa's development ambitions require financing well beyond the government's current fiscal capacity. Although the country has one of Africa's most developed financial markets, rising public debt and increasing debt-servicing costs leave limited room for large increases in public spending. The report therefore calls for a broader financing strategy that combines public resources with private capital.

For policymakers, this means improving tax administration, expanding the formal economy, digitizing public financial management, strengthening governance and improving spending efficiency. The report also encourages greater use of public-private partnerships, blended finance, pension funds, insurance companies and institutional investors to finance infrastructure projects. Large investments are needed in electricity generation and transmission, transport, logistics, water systems, digital infrastructure, housing and municipal services to support long-term economic transformation.

A Bigger Role for Development Partners and Private Investors

The report highlights important opportunities for international development partners to help South Africa attract more investment. Rather than relying only on traditional loans, multilateral development banks and bilateral agencies can support reforms through guarantees, blended finance, technical assistance and project preparation that reduce investment risks and encourage private-sector participation.

For businesses, the report identifies promising opportunities in renewable energy, logistics, digital infrastructure, manufacturing, industrial parks, water infrastructure and affordable housing. Ongoing reforms in the electricity sector and logistics industry could create new markets for infrastructure developers, technology firms and institutional investors. At the same time, digital financial services and fintech innovation could improve financial inclusion, support small businesses and broaden the country's tax base.

However, the report also warns that investors continue to face risks from policy uncertainty, infrastructure bottlenecks, governance weaknesses and global economic volatility. Faster implementation of reforms will therefore be essential to improve investor confidence and unlock larger volumes of domestic and foreign investment.

Building a More Competitive and Resilient South Africa

South Africa's long-term success will depend not only on raising investment levels but also on improving the quality of institutions and public administration. Strengthening municipal governance, improving transparency, modernizing state-owned enterprises, reducing corruption risks and accelerating infrastructure delivery will be critical to making development finance more effective.

The report also urges policymakers to prepare for growing external risks, including geopolitical tensions, climate change, volatile commodity prices and slower global trade. Expanding renewable energy, improving transport networks, strengthening industrial competitiveness and investing in skills development will help build a more resilient economy capable of withstanding future shocks.

For governments, the report offers a roadmap for aligning fiscal policy, infrastructure investment and institutional reform to support inclusive growth. For development partners, it highlights the importance of using public finance to attract much larger volumes of private investment. For private-sector stakeholders, it signals that South Africa continues to offer significant long-term investment opportunities, provided reforms continue to improve the business environment. Ultimately, the report argues that mobilizing development finance at scale is not simply about raising more money, it is about creating the conditions for faster, more sustainable and more inclusive economic growth that benefits businesses, communities and future generations.