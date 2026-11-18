UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, today launched the Global Initiative on Protection at Sea 2.0 as thousands continue to die or disappear during dangerous crossings each year. Developed with IOM, the UN Human Rights Office, UNICEF and other partners, it calls for stronger international cooperation to save lives. The initiative seeks protection for people before they board boats, during their journeys and after they reach land.

Elizabeth Tan, UNHCR's Director of International Protection and Solutions, said every death underlines the need for stronger, more predictable and better coordinated action. She stressed that protection must begin as early as possible along migration routes, extending beyond rescue when boats get into trouble. Reaching shore must bring continued access to safety and support, with protection remaining available after the immediate emergency ends.

Deaths and disappearances remain alarmingly high across maritime routes worldwide, with several corridors recording increases over previous years. Available figures represent minimum estimates because many incidents at sea are never recorded, leaving the full human toll unknown. The renewed initiative brings humanitarian and maritime partners together to address these dangers through coordinated action across entire routes.

Rising losses reveal the dangers behind arrival figures

More than 10,800 people reached the Canary Islands through the Western African Atlantic Route during the first 15 days of November 2026. That figure already exceeded four times the total for November 2025 and marked the highest monthly level since October 2023. The route remains exceptionally dangerous, with more than 1,200 people reported dead or missing in 2025 and close to 600 in 2026.

Recorded deaths and disappearances on sea routes to Europe rose nearly 20 per cent between January and September 2026, from 2,100 to 2,500. Eastern Mediterranean losses increased around 80 per cent between January and October compared with 2025, highlighting a particularly alarming deterioration. Central Mediterranean losses remained above 1,000 despite arrivals falling from around 60,000 to 27,000, more than doubling the ratio of reported losses to arrivals.

The Eastern Route to Yemen recorded 922 deaths and disappearances in 2025, with another shipwreck killing at least 139 people in October 2026. Nearly 900 Rohingya refugees died or disappeared in the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea during 2025, the deadliest year recorded there. A further 822 deaths and disappearances had been recorded on those South Asian waters by October 2026, showing the continuing scale of loss.

Protection risks begin before boarding and continue ashore

People frequently travel in overcrowded, unseaworthy boats carrying insufficient food, fuel, drinking water or medical supplies to sustain those aboard. Trafficking, kidnapping, extortion, violence and exploitation add to the dangers faced by people searching for safety and dignity. Uncertain arrangements for safe disembarkation and barriers to territory, asylum and protection can expose rescued or intercepted people to further harm.

Some travellers previously sought protection in neighbouring countries, where insecurity, limited services and few viable solutions can push them towards another journey. Drastically reduced humanitarian funding often restricts available support, and restrictive borders and limited safe pathways can redirect people towards more dangerous routes. Criminalising humanitarian organisations or private vessels acting in good faith to save lives compounds the risks and restricts rescue efforts.

Four priorities turn urgency into coordinated action

Building on UNHCR's original 2014 initiative, the new framework prioritises stronger search and rescue capacity and predictable, safe disembarkation. Its second priority is better movement and protection-risk data to support timely action, with earlier protection, solutions and expanded safe alternatives forming the third. The fourth calls for solidarity and cooperation among States and other actors to strengthen protection at sea.

UNHCR stresses that saving lives and ensuring safe disembarkation are legal obligations and humanitarian necessities requiring an environment free from undue restrictions on humanitarian action. It urges governments and partners to prevent deaths, reduce protection risks and ensure timely rescue across entire routes. Upholding rights and international protection, alongside expanding safe pathways and lasting solutions, can give people alternatives before dangerous crossings become their last resort.