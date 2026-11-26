The share of Filipinos living in poverty fell from 15.5 per cent in 2023 to 9.7 per cent in 2025, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority. About 11.08 million people remained below the poverty line, down from 17.54 million two years earlier. An International Labour Organization (ILO) analysis found that real earnings rose, particularly for lower-paid workers, while overall employment grew slowly. For consumers, that meant more purchasing power where wages improved. For traders and policymakers, the question is whether those gains can sustain local demand when jobs are scarce and many households have little room for a setback.

Consumers gain purchasing power, but budgets remain exposed

The national poverty threshold averaged ₱14,634 a month for a family of five in 2025, with the amount varying by location. The ILO estimates that about 19 per cent of Filipinos had incomes above the poverty line by less than 50 per cent. At the national threshold, that would put a family of five at roughly ₱14,600 to ₱22,000 a month. For families near the lower end, an illness that interrupts work or a rise in food prices can quickly absorb the extra income.

More Filipinos held wage and salary jobs in 2025, and fewer worked without pay in family enterprises. The ILO also found that wages rose after accounting for inflation, with particularly strong gains among lower-paid workers. For consumers, the immediate benefit is being able to buy more with their earnings. Cash transfers, remittances and pensions together accounted for about one-third of the increase in family incomes, giving some households another source of money when earnings fluctuate.

Traders may see stronger demand, with gains varying by market

For neighbourhood retailers and market vendors, better purchasing power can mean more frequent purchases or larger baskets. A family with more room in its budget may be able to buy a wider range of groceries or replace a worn household item. The poverty figures measure household income against the cost of basic needs, so the effect on a trader's sales will depend on how much customers have left after those essentials and how regularly money comes in.

The regional figures give businesses a reason to look beyond the national average. Family poverty declined in all 18 regions, but the starting points and remaining needs differed considerably. In the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, the family poverty rate fell from 26 per cent to 12.8 per cent. Bicol still had the highest rate, at 16.8 per cent. Even where incomes improved, customers close to the threshold may remain sensitive to price increases. For small traders with limited cash to replenish stock, steady sales matter as much as an increase in spending around payday.

Slow hiring puts youth employment on the policy agenda

The Philippine economy grew by 10.4 per cent between 2023 and 2025, while the number of people in employment rose by 1.7 per cent, according to the ILO. About half a million fewer Filipinos aged 15 to 24 were employed in 2025 than two years earlier. The count leaves open how much of the decline reflects difficulty finding work, more time in education or other changes in labour force participation. Those distinctions matter when deciding whether young people need help finding vacancies, training tied to actual openings or support moving from school into work.

The ILO also found that output per worker rose across the economy, while many new jobs were concentrated in service industries with relatively low productivity. Policymakers face the task of helping firms raise output and expand employment in activities that can sustain better pay. For businesses serving local communities, broader access to regular earnings could make customer demand more predictable. For younger workers, the practical test is whether growth opens a route to a first paid job and a chance to progress from it.

Construction and transport will test whether protection reaches workers

The Philippines has approved a roadmap under the United Nations Global Accelerator on Jobs and Social Protection for Just Transitions that prioritises construction and transportation. The two sectors employed an estimated 8.6 million people in December 2025, or 17.4 per cent of total employment. The roadmap calls for safer workplaces, skills development and wider access to social protection, including for informal and project-based workers. For someone moving from one construction contract to another, the practical question is whether coverage can help when the next job takes longer to start.

The next labour force releases can show whether youth employment is recovering and whether paid jobs continue to expand. Implementation figures can show how many workers in construction and transport gain protection and whether they can use it when earnings stop. For traders and consumers, the next household income survey will offer a broader test of whether more families have enough income to keep buying essentials through a spell of higher prices or lost work.