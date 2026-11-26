Papua New Guinea is reviewing its Employment Act of 1978, and a five-day training programme brought government, employer and worker representatives together to discuss what fairer treatment at work should look like. The International Labour Organization and the country's Department of Labour and Industrial Relations ran the training from 26 to 30 October 2026. Participants agreed to prepare a draft revised law for consultation and pilot workplace policies on gender equality and social inclusion from February 2027.

The programme drew 43 participants, including 19 women, from government institutions, the Employers Federation of Papua New Guinea and the Papua New Guinea Trade Union Congress. It followed discussions at the International Labour Conference in June 2026 about how Papua New Guinea implements international labour standards. The October sessions gave the three groups a chance to connect those standards to decisions employers and workers face, from how jobs are valued to how a workplace responds when someone reports harassment.

ILO specialists used practical exercises and group discussions to examine equal pay, maternity protection, discrimination, violence and harassment. Participants considered what equal opportunity means for women, people with disabilities and other groups who face barriers to decent work. Inspector Trueesar Tewi of the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary said the programme helped identify forms of workplace discrimination that had previously gone unrecognised.

Equal pay can mean comparing different jobs

The training focused on three conventions Papua New Guinea has ratified. The Equal Remuneration Convention, 1951 (No. 100), sets out the principle of equal pay for men and women for work of equal value. The Discrimination (Employment and Occupation) Convention, 1958 (No. 111), addresses equality of opportunity and treatment, and the Violence and Harassment Convention, 2019 (No. 190), addresses prevention and protection in the world of work.

Work of equal value can involve jobs with different titles or duties. An employer comparing two roles can look at the demands of the work and the responsibilities attached to each position when deciding whether the roles are of equal value. That is why the discussion about fair pay includes how employers assess jobs as well as what workers receive in their pay packets.

The training also addressed maternity protection and the barriers that can affect whether people with disabilities can get or keep a job. The practical implications can appear at different points in someone's working life, from whether a recruitment process is accessible to how an employer supports a worker returning from maternity leave. Those decisions show how equality at work depends on daily practices as well as the protections written into law.

Recognising discrimination and harassment before deciding how to respond

Tewi's remarks highlighted a challenge for people expected to apply workplace rules, since problems can go unaddressed when staff or managers fail to recognise them. A policy on discrimination, violence or harassment needs to be clear enough for workers to understand when it applies and for managers to know what they are expected to do. The group exercises gave participants a chance to discuss how the standards could apply in practice.

Government, employer and union representatives brought different perspectives to those discussions. Employers can explain how a policy would be used in day-to-day management, and workers' representatives can raise concerns about whether staff would feel able to use it. Government institutions help set and apply labour rules, which makes the discussion relevant to both the Employment Act review and the policies participants plan to test in workplaces.

A draft Employment Act and workplace pilots are the next steps

Wilma Kosi, the Papua New Guinea Trade Union Congress's national women's representative, said the training mattered to the reform discussions workers' delegates were already having with government and employer representatives. Participants agreed to work on a draft revised Employment Act for tripartite consultation, meaning all three groups would have an opportunity to consider the proposed changes. That process will give them a place to examine how the principles discussed in October could be reflected in domestic law.

The workplace pilots are planned to begin in February 2027 and will focus on gender equality and social inclusion. A pilot can show whether workers understand a policy, know where to raise concerns and can get a clear response when they do. The draft law and the pilots address related questions, from the protections national legislation can establish to how an employer puts those protections into practice.

The training was delivered through the ILO's Improving Labour Governance in Papua New Guinea project, funded by the Australian government through its Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. The wider project supports improvements in labour laws, institutions and dialogue among government, employers and workers. The draft law and workplace pilots are the next steps agreed by participants to carry that work forward.