With eyes on Gaza, Ukraine and beyond, UN chief launches rights protection pledge
UN News | Updated: 26-02-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 16:18 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Desperate Palestinians in Gaza's Rafah fear coming Israeli assault
Two Israeli hostages killed, eight injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza - Hamas
Hamas had command tunnel under UN headquarters in Gaza: Israeli military
Hamas armed wing says Israeli strikes on Gaza have killed two Israeli hostages, injured 8 others
28,176 Palestinians killed and 67,784 injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct.7 - health ministry in Gaza