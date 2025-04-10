Left Menu

Oben Electric Powers Ahead with Massive Expansion Across Four States

Electric vehicle startup Oben Electric announces the opening of 15 new showrooms and service centers in new regions, bringing their total to 35. The company aims to establish over 100 locations by FY26, driven by strong demand and a focus on high-performance, Make-in-India motorcycles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 17:37 IST
Oben Electric showroom (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Electric vehicle startup Oben Electric has unveiled an ambitious growth strategy, launching 15 new showrooms and service centers across four additional states: Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana. With these new openings, the Bengaluru-based startup now boasts a total of 35 showrooms, a significant increase from just 11 in December 2024.

The expansion, announced on Republic Day 2025, reflects the company's commitment to meeting rising demand for its high-performance electric motorcycles. "Our aggressive expansion is driven by genuine demand from customers and dealer communities," said Madhumita Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Oben Electric. Highlighting their make-in-India strategy, Agrawal emphasized the company's ability to deliver high-performing products with robust after-sales support.

Oben Electric plans to continue its rapid growth, aiming to launch 8-10 new showrooms monthly with a target of over 100 showrooms across 50 cities by the financial year 2026. This latest expansion has brought Oben's motorcycles to cities like Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Indore, and Hyderabad, while reinforcing its presence in key markets including Delhi NCR, Maharashtra, and Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

