Bihar’s Political Tensions Escalate as Deputy CM’s Convoy Attacked
Congress leader Pawan Khera criticized an attack on the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister’s convoy as a result of the state’s 'Gundaraj'. The incident highlights rising tensions ahead of elections, with promises of government formation from the opposition. Authorities promise strict action, ensuring voting continues peacefully.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic escalation of political tensions in Bihar, Congress leader Pawan Khera condemned the alleged attack on the convoy of the state's Deputy Chief Minister, Vijay Kumar Sinha, as a glaring consequence of the so-called 'Gundaraj' in the region.
On Thursday, RJD supporters reportedly surrounded Sinha's car during a visit to Khoriari village, pelting it with stones and slippers and chanting 'Murdabad'. In response, Deputy Inspector General Rakesh Kumar assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible, emphasizing that voting across Munger, Lakhisarai, and Sheikhpura remained peaceful.
The political unrest comes as Bihar records a 60.41% polling rate in the first phase of assembly elections, surpassing percentages from previous years. As the opposition predicts a decisive victory, tensions between the BJP and RJD intensify.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Historic Voter Turnout Marks Bihar Assembly Elections' First Phase
Amit Shah's Fierce Attack on RJD and Congress in Bihar Election Rally
Bihar Sets Voter Turnout Record in Assembly Elections First Phase
BJP Gears Up for 2027 Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections with Booth-Level Strategy Workshop
Historic Voter Turnout Marks Peaceful First Phase of Bihar Assembly Elections