Bihar’s Political Tensions Escalate as Deputy CM’s Convoy Attacked

Congress leader Pawan Khera criticized an attack on the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister’s convoy as a result of the state’s 'Gundaraj'. The incident highlights rising tensions ahead of elections, with promises of government formation from the opposition. Authorities promise strict action, ensuring voting continues peacefully.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 22:04 IST
Congress leader Pawan Khera (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic escalation of political tensions in Bihar, Congress leader Pawan Khera condemned the alleged attack on the convoy of the state's Deputy Chief Minister, Vijay Kumar Sinha, as a glaring consequence of the so-called 'Gundaraj' in the region.

On Thursday, RJD supporters reportedly surrounded Sinha's car during a visit to Khoriari village, pelting it with stones and slippers and chanting 'Murdabad'. In response, Deputy Inspector General Rakesh Kumar assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible, emphasizing that voting across Munger, Lakhisarai, and Sheikhpura remained peaceful.

The political unrest comes as Bihar records a 60.41% polling rate in the first phase of assembly elections, surpassing percentages from previous years. As the opposition predicts a decisive victory, tensions between the BJP and RJD intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)

