WD likely to bring rain to Jammu and Kashmir from Dec 12: Skymet

The weather in the hilly areas of Jammu and Kashmir has been dry for the past one week and it is likely to remain the same for the next 4-5 days, predicted Skymet, a private weather forecast agency. The weather forecast agency further predicted that the fresh Western Disturbance (WD) is likely to affect Jammu and Kashmir by bringing it moderate rainfall and snowfall.

"A significant increase in weather activities is expected in all the hilly states by December 12 which will continue until December 13," Skymet stated. Not only the hills, but the Western Disturbance will also have an impact on the northern plains.

Meteorologists at Skymet forecast rain and thundershowers in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and West Uttar Pradesh on December 11 and 13. (ANI)

