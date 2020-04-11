Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump to set up new advisory council to recommend on reopening America

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-04-2020 02:28 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 02:22 IST
Trump to set up new advisory council to recommend on reopening America
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he would soon set up a new advisory council of doctors and businessmen to recommend when to open America, whose economy has come to a grinding halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 95 percent of the country's 330 million population are under stay-at-home order as part of the measures to protect people from catching infection. The entire tourism and travel industry have come to a standstill, with more than 17 million people having been laid off.

Trump said the new task force will deal with more than the economy. It will deal with "Opening Our Country" on all aspects, he said.

"We're also setting up a council of very, very great doctors and business people," he said, adding the group's focus would be "beyond economy". The president said the members of the new council would be bipartisan in nature and diverse in terms of geography.

According to some media reports, the council, among others, might comprise Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, his new Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and his daughter and senior presidential advisor Ivanka Trump. He said he wants to start up the economy as soon as possible.

"I want to get (the economy) open as soon as we can. We have to get our country open," he said. "This country was meant to be open and vibrant and great," he added.

During his daily White House news conference on coronavirus, Trump said he will be announcing creation of an advisory council of doctors and businessmen to recommend when to try to reopen the country. He said he will confer by teleconference to avoid perils of travel. Details of the new task force will be made next week. The current White House Task Force on Coronavirus is headed by Vice President Mike Pence.

Responding to questions, Trump said the economy will bounce back strongly during the next few quarters. "There's something good going to happen. I really believe that. There's something very good going to happen. We have to get back," he asserted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

PGI Chandigarh experts project that COVID may peak by mid-Sept; can infect 58 pc of country's population: Amarinder Singh.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

IMF's Georgieva creates external advisory panel on pandemic

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Friday announced the creation of an external advisory group to provide input on policy challenges, including the coronavirus pandemic and its massive economic impact.The ...

Trump agrees to help Mexico meet global oil cut target

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would help Mexico contribute to global oil output reductions, in a surprise move that could break an impasse among the worlds major oil producers over cutbacks aimed at stabilizing crude prices....

Two-day lockdown imposed in much of Turkey, coronavirus death toll tops 1,000

Istanbul, Ankara and other major Turkish cities locked down for two days from midnight on Friday to combat the spread of the coronavirus under an Interior Ministry order, as the countrys death toll from the pandemic rose above 1,000. The re...

BRIEF-Canada has not agreed to specific oil curtailment goals

Canadian Natural Resources Minister Seamus ORegan in a phone interview says CANADA HAS NOT AGREED TO SPECIFIC OIL CURTAILMENT GOALS G20 ENERGY MEETING DID NOT DISCUSS CANADA CURTAILMENT FIGURES CANADA TO PRESENT FEDERAL AID PACKAGE FOR OI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020