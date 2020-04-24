Role of Panchayati structure is to reach out to every needy amid COVID-19 crisis, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that Panchayati structure has an important role to reach out to every needy in the country amid COVID-19 crisis.

"Today on National Panchayati Raj Diwas, my greetings to visionary and creator of local self-governance, Rajiv Gandhi ji, all heads, Panch and members of local bodies. In #Covid19 crisis, Panchayati structure has also an important role to reach every needy in the country," Gandhi tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Sarpanchs from across the nation via video conferencing. (ANI)