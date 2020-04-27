Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress urges Centre to create comprehensive post-lockdown plan, exit roadmap

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Sunday said his party hopes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi brings a comprehensive post-lockdown plan and an exit roadmap. He also raised doubts regarding the Centre's strategy to keep random testing for COVID-19 at 39,000 against the capacity of one lakh tests per day,

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 09:05 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 08:53 IST
Congress urges Centre to create comprehensive post-lockdown plan, exit roadmap
Congress leader Manish Tewari. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Sunday said his party hopes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi brings a comprehensive post-lockdown plan and an exit roadmap. He also raised doubts regarding the Centre's strategy to keep random testing for COVID-19 at 39,000 against the capacity of one lakh tests per day, Tewari said the government took some steps in haste as it "failed to anticipate" the magnitude of COVID-19.

"Is there an attempt to either play down the magnitude of the problem or is the government unsure of dealing with the capacity to deal with random testing implications?" Tewari asked at a press briefing through video-conferencing. "According to our information, India has the capacity to conduct one lakh COVID-19 tests daily, yet why only 39,000 tests are being done. The government should tell the public why tests are not being conducted at a larger scale," he said.

Tewari also pointed out that the country is left with only 3,00,000 RNA kits and if the government continue with 39,000 random testings per day then the kits will be finished in a week. He also asked the Centre about the arrangements being made for ventilators, masks and front line workers.

Cornering the Centre over 'its inefficiency in handling COVID-19 situation', he said: "Congress had asked that lockdown should have been imposed with a national plan under the Disaster Management Act but no plan has been made even after a month when we requested last." He further spoke about the challenges that the country would face post lockdown and said the Congress hopes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi puts out comprehensive, holistic strategy in dealing with lockdown exit during the meeting with chief ministers.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to interact with chief minister of states to discuss the way forward on Monday. "We expect that in the meeting we see a calibrated and precise plan that over the next 90 days, what the Centre, states and districts are expected to do to deal with COVID-19," the Congress leader said.

Pointing out the difficulties faced by migrant workers, he said they have faced the most "inhumane behaviour" since the lockdown was imposed and urged the Prime Minister to discuss the issue of stranded labourers in various states with chief ministers and chalk out a plan to send them back to their homes The Congress leader questioned the veracity of the Centre's COVID Task Force's claim that there would be no coronavirus case after May 16 and requested the government to give clarification on it.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Kanpur police urge people to not fly kites amid lockdown

Invoking the popularity of Bollywood song didi tera dewar deewana from the 90s classic movie Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, police personnel in Kanpur on Sunday urged people not fly kites amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Playing their special version of th...

NFL's virtual draft sets viewer records

The National Football Leagues first ever virtual draft was the most-watched ever with 55 million North American viewers tuning in during the three-day spectacle. The 2020 entry draft set viewer attendance records amid the coronavirus pandem...

Some 100 people arrested a day in London for domestic violence during coronavirus lockdown

In the six weeks up to April 19, officers across London had made 4,093 arrests for domestic abuse offences -- nearly 100 a day on average -- and domestic abuse calls have risen by around a third in the last six weeks, Xinhua news agency rep...

COVID-19 free UK PM Johnson returns to Downing Street

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has returned to Downing Street, a month after being diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus, to take charge of the UKs response to the pandemic outbreak in the country that has claimed the lives of over 20...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020