Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar urges Centre to run special trains for facilitating return of migrants

PTI | Patna | Updated: 30-04-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 18:36 IST
Bihar urges Centre to run special trains for facilitating return of migrants

The Bihar government on Thursday urged the Centre to allow running of special trains to facilitate the return of people stranded in different parts of the country in wake of the revised lockdown guidelines released by the Union Home Ministry. Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi made an appeal to the effect in a video message claiming that depending on the road route could take months because of the limited availability and capacity of buses.

"We will welcome all our people, willing to come back, from any part of the country. Arrangements like screening, home quarantine and institutional quarantine are in place. We have also appointed Pratyay Amrit (senior IAS officer of Principal Secretary rank) as the nodal officer," he said. Modi said the number of those wanting to return is likely to be huge. "If we depend on buses, the process could take months to complete," he said.

"I would therefore urge the Centre to run special trains. These could be non-stop ones, with no halts between the points of departure and the destinations. Seating arrangements could be made for passengers in a way that social distancing is ensured. Food, water etc. could be made available on board," he added. Modi pointed out that the number of people from Bihar stranded because of the lockdown is very large, with more than 17 lakhs having received financial assistance of Rs 1000 each from the state government and nearly a million more applications being processed.

"These people are spread across the country. Their number is noticeably large in places like Delhi. We can opt for buses to bring people from places which are close to Bihar. But for far-off ones, the Centre should consider our request for special trains," said the senior BJP leader. Riotous scenes were witnessed outside Bandra Railway station in Mumbai mid-April where migrants labourers, many of whom hailed from Bihar, had gathered with the hope of returning home.

Notably, movement of passenger trains across the country was completely suspended before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nationwide lockdown in March to prevent the spread of COVID 19 pandemic. The movement of only freight trains has been taking place in the meantime.

The deputy CM came out with his appeal shortly after having told reporters that Bihar did not have adequate number of buses and therefore the government will request states, where students, migrant workers etc. may be stranded, to help with the resources at their disposal. The opposition had fumed, accusing the Nitish Kumar government of coming up with excuses after showing insensitivity to the plight of students in places like Kota and migrant workers across the country in the name of strict adherence to the lockdown.

Jailed RJD supremo took to Twitter and quoted a verse from poet Kabir to assert that the aggrieved people would make the government pay for its alleged abdication of responsibility. On Wednesday, senior BJP leader and former Union minister Sanjay Paswan had warned that the state governments dithering over the issue of Kota students could cost the NDA dearly in the assembly polls due later this year.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Lok Samata Party national general secretary Madhaw Anand said it was high time that the Bihar government demanded its rightful due and took advantage of the BJP which rules the Centre, sharing power in the state. "Now is the time for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to demand a package of Rs 1.50 lakh crore which the state needs badly because of the strain on resources resulting from the pandemic and the economic devastation caused by the lockdown.

"It is a foregone conclusion that the long-standing demand for special status to Bihar will not be met before the state goes to polls in about six months. But the government can demand a package," Anand told PTI. The RLSP leader urged Sushil Modi to stop whining about inadequate number of buses. "Granted, the state has only 600 buses run by the government besides 10,000 private ones. But why can SUVs run by private tour operators, hanging dust since the lockdown, and buses from states which may have huge fleets, cannot be hired by the Bihar government? It should not shy away from footing bills in such a delicate situation," he said.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

IIT Guwahati students design, develop low-cost intubation boxes

The Indian Institute of Technology IIT Guwahati students have designed and developed low-cost intubation boxes. The device functions as an aerosol obstruction box which is placed atop the patient bed on the head-side, limiting the flow of v...

Haryana govt decides not to purchase new cars, jeeps

Haryana government has decided to put a complete ban on the purchase of new vehicles including cars and jeeps except buses for public transport and vehicles used for emergency responses including ambulances, fire tenders during the current ...

Britain scraps sales tax on personal protective equipment

Britain will temporarily scrap sales tax on purchases of essential personal protective equipment, the finance ministry said on Thursday, seeking to ease the finances of care homes, businesses and charities during the coronavirus outbreak. T...

Dr Jitendra Singh lauds IIPA for completing all requirements of academic program

A history of sorts was made today when Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh addressed an online Convocation amid lockdown as a chief guest when the Indian Institute of Public Administration IIPA concluded its 45th Advanced Professional Programm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020