Delhi Minorities Commission chief apologises for controversial social media post

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 19:59 IST
Delhi Minorities Commission chairman Zafarul Islam Khan on Friday apologised for his controversial social media post that prompted the BJP to demand his removal. He said a tweet posted by him earlier this week was "ill-timed and insensitive" in view of the country facing a medical emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Khan came under attack over his post on alleged "persecution" of Muslims in the country. He tweeted it on Tuesday. "I realise that my tweet was ill-timed and insensitive in view of our county facing a medical emergency and fighting an unseen enemy. I apologise to all whose sentiments were hurt," Khan said in a statement.

He said his tweet on April 28 wherein he thanked Kuwait for taking note of the "persecution" of Indian Muslims in the context of the northeast Delhi violence has "pained" some people and it was never his intention. Khan also accused a section of media of "distorting and fabricating" the content of his tweet.

A legal notice has been sent to a news channel in this regard, he said. Citing the tweet and a Facebook post by Khan, the BJP has demanded his removal from the post of Delhi Minorities Commission chairman.

A delegation of Delhi BJP MLAs met Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday and also demanded registration of a case against him..

