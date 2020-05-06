Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong 'not supporting' nation in fight against COVID-19: BJP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 19:25 IST
Cong 'not supporting' nation in fight against COVID-19: BJP

The BJP on Wednesday claimed that the Congress' top brass is forcing the party's chief ministers to implement its agenda and accused it of "not supporting" the nation in the fight against COVID-19.  In a statement attacking Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said the opposition party is only interested in "defaming" the government and "weakening" people's unity.  The saffron party's response came after Sonia Gandhi questioned the central government over the criteria it adopted to judge how long the COVID-19 lockdown will continue and asked what it intends to do after May 17, when the lockdown is scheduled to end

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi were part of the meeting with the chief ministers of states where the Congress is in power

Hitting back, Hussain said, "Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are forcing these chief ministers to implement the Congress agenda. If the Congress cannot help the nation in the fight against COVID-19 then it should not at least divide the country over the issue." In this fight against COVID-19, the Congress has not offered any support to the country, he alleged.  Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, he asked if the Congress leader has any responsibility other than raising questions.  Hussain said the Congress should refrain from its "lowly politics" and added that the party believes that the opposition's job is to only oppose.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

17 new COVID-19 cases in Gurugram

Gurugram on Wednesday reported 17 new cases of coronavirus, informed Health Department Gurugram.Out of the total cases found positive today, 10 cases are linked to Azadpur Sabzi Mandi, New Delhi, four people came in contact with a positive ...

WHO warns of new lockdowns if transition not managed carefully

The head of the World Health Organization WHO on Wednesday warned of the risks of returning to lockdown if countries emerging from pandemic restrictions do not manage transitions extremely carefully and in a phased approach. Director-Genera...

Anti-doping hearings to be conducted online from May 8: NADA D-G

The National Anti Doping Agency NADA Director-General D-G Navin Agarwal on Wednesday said that the body would conduct its disciplinary hearings online from May 8. The NADA has not been able to hear the pleas of athletes due to the coronavir...

CVS Health maintains 2020 profit forecast despite coronavirus hit

CVS Health Corp on Wednesday said it was sticking to its 2020 forecast and expected a strong second quarter, as reduced medical service use for its Aetna insurance business offset coronavirus-related expenses and the pandemics impact on pha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020