Cong 'not supporting' nation in fight against COVID-19: BJP

The BJP on Wednesday claimed that the Congress' top brass is forcing the party's chief ministers to implement its agenda and accused it of "not supporting" the nation in the fight against COVID-19. In a statement attacking Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said the opposition party is only interested in "defaming" the government and "weakening" people's unity. The saffron party's response came after Sonia Gandhi questioned the central government over the criteria it adopted to judge how long the COVID-19 lockdown will continue and asked what it intends to do after May 17, when the lockdown is scheduled to end

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi were part of the meeting with the chief ministers of states where the Congress is in power

Hitting back, Hussain said, "Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are forcing these chief ministers to implement the Congress agenda. If the Congress cannot help the nation in the fight against COVID-19 then it should not at least divide the country over the issue." In this fight against COVID-19, the Congress has not offered any support to the country, he alleged. Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, he asked if the Congress leader has any responsibility other than raising questions. Hussain said the Congress should refrain from its "lowly politics" and added that the party believes that the opposition's job is to only oppose.