Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says protesters would have met 'vicious dogs' if White House fence breached

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 22:43 IST
Trump says protesters would have met 'vicious dogs' if White House fence breached
In tweets hours later, Trump praised the Secret Service officers who guard the White House as "very cool. I was inside, watched every move, and couldn't have felt safer." Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said demonstrators protesting the death of a black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck would have been "greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen." Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, responded to the Republican president on Twitter, saying there "are no vicious dogs & ominous weapons. There is just a scared man."

"While he (Trump) hides behind his fence afraid/alone, I stand w/people peacefully exercising their First Amendment Right after the murder of #GeorgeFloyd and hundreds of years of institutionalized racism," said Bowser, who is black. Floyd's death on Monday in Minneapolis has sparked demonstrations, some of them violent, in many cities across the nation, including one in Washington on Friday.

The White House was temporarily locked down as hundreds of people gathered on Friday afternoon across the street in Lafayette Square Park. After marching away, demonstrators assembled again later and videos showed pushing-and-shoving matches between officers and protesters trying to push over metal barriers. The crowd dispersed early Saturday morning.

In tweets hours later, Trump praised the Secret Service officers who guard the White House as "very cool. I was inside, watched every move, and couldn't have felt safer." "Big crowd, professionally organized, but nobody came close to breaching the fence. If they had they would have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons," he said. "Many Secret Service agents just waiting for action."

Trump accused Bowser of refusing to send D.C. police to help. But the Secret Service said in a statement that "The Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Park Police were on the scene." Secret Service officers made six arrests, the statement said.

"Some of the demonstrators were violent" and assaulted Secret Service personnel with bricks, bottles, fireworks and other objects, and an undisclosed number of Secret Service officers were injured, the statement said. Trump appeared to call his supporters to rally outside the executive mansion on Saturday evening, saying, "TONIGHT, I UNDERSTAND IS MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE???" MAGA stands for Trump's slogan "Make America Great Again."

He later said he did not know if any would show up. On Friday, Trump drew a warning from Twitter and condemnation from Democrats after posting a comment that "looting leads to shooting," suggesting protesters who turned to loot could be fired upon.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports four new coronavirus cases; Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir and more

Science News Roundup: Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure; Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

MHA issues guidelines for 'Unlock 1'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 286 to 181,482

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 286 to 181,482, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Friday.The reported death toll rose by 11 to 8,500, the data showed. ...

Celtics' Brown, Pacers' Brogdon join Atlanta protest

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown drove 15 hours from Boston to help lead a peaceful protest in Atlanta on Saturday night, he said on a live stream of his Instagram account. I drove 15 hours to get to Georgia, my community, said Brown, wh...

Vadodara Central Jail inmates contribute in fight against COVID-19

Inmates at the Vadodara Central Jail are stitching face masks, making hand sanitiser and soaps and contributing towards the fight against coronavirus. MN Rathwa, Senior Jailer at the jail said that the Vadodara Central Jail runs such activi...

Clinical trial shows promising new treatment for rare blood cancer

Scientists have found that chemotherapy combined with drug rituximab coupled with treatment for the secondary Central Nervous System CNS problem, shows promising results for patients suffering from a rare subtype of Lymphoma blood cancer. A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020