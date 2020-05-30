Virus: Revoke transfer of cop who spoke to me, says Fadnavis

Virus: Revoke transfer of cop who spoke to me, says FadnavisPTI | Nagpur | Updated: 30-05-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 22:47 IST
Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday demanded that the transfer of a policeman who had spoken to him about lack of personal protection kits amid the coronavirus outbreak be revoked. A video that went viral on social media showed the policeman speaking to Fadnavis at Washim check post on May 17 and complaining about lack of protection equipment, masks, sanitisers etc, and also telling the former chief minister things would have been better if the latter was still in charge.
In a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray, the BJP leader said the policeman was only listing down shortcomings for the benefit of his colleagues. He added that 2,300 police personnel in the state had been infected with the novel coronavirus while on duty.
"I met him on May 17 and the superintendent of police transferred him on May 28 to remote Dhanaj from Kinhiraja. This is injustice and the transfer should be revoked," said Fadnavis.
