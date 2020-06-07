Left Menu
BJP playing politics using money power, Shah insulted people of Bihar by holding poll rally: Cong

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 20:55 IST
The Congress on Sunday accused the BJP of playing politics using money power at a time the country was fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and termed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's 'virtual rally' an insult to the people of Bihar. Setting the tone for Bihar assembly polls, Shah held the first of its kind 'virtual rally', in which he addressed the people of Bihar from the national capital using the Internet and broadcast mediums and said the state has moved from "jungle raj to janta raj" under the NDA rule.

Congress leader and former Union minister Akhilesh Prasad Singh said Shah was holding a rally with politics in mind at a time when people of Bihar were dying due to coronavirus and many were stranded in various parts of the country. The BJP spent around Rs 100 crore on the 'virtual rally', he claimed, adding that around one lakh mobile phones were distributed among the people.

While the Central government does not have money to transport migrant workers back home or provide them food, the BJP has got so much money to spend on political rallies, wondered Singh, a Congress Rajya Sabha member. "At a time the country is fighting COVID-19, the BJP is holding such political rallies. They are trying to lure the people of Bihar with their money power. This is injustice towards the people of Bihar, who have been insulted," Singh said at a virtual press conference. The former union minister said while people in Bihar were dying and enough COVID-19 testing was not being done, BJP was holding political rallies. This, he said, was an insult of people of the state.

"The BJP is trying to do politics on the basis of their money power. People are seeing their political design. The people of Bihar are watching the way they have been insulted. They will teach the BJP a lesson and throw this party out of power whenever elections are held," he said. The Congress leader said the people of Bihar have suffered so much in the last three months that they would not have had even during the British rule. He alleged that while 45 lakh COVID-19 tests were done all over the country, not even one lakh were done in Bihar.

"This was being done deliberately so that the real figure of coronavirus infection does not come out," he alleged. Singh said this was not the time to play politics but to help people and save those affected by the deadly virus and the lockdown.

The Congress leader also accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of having done nothing to contain the virus in Bihar. He would turn out to be the "most inefficient" chief ministers in the country, Singh said.

Though former BJP chief Amit Shah asserted that this rally had nothing to do with Bihar poll campaign and was aimed at connecting with people during the fight against COVID-19, he expressed confidence that the alliance will get a two-third majority in the state assembly polls under Nitish Kumar's leadership..

