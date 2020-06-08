While some parties confined to 'family frame', BJP an 'all-embracing family': Naqvi

While some political parties are confined to a "family frame", the BJP is an "all-embracing family" moving forward with a commitment to nationalism, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Monday in an apparent dig at the Congress and other opposition parties. Addressing Uttar Pradesh BJP Minority Morcha workers through a video conference, the Minority Affairs minister said the Modi government is committed to maintain the honour of all Indians, but some people are conspiring to create "horror" in the country.

Unable to digest the positive atmosphere and constructive mood of the country, the "bogus bashing brigade" is trying to raise the bogey of "Islamophobia", intolerance, safety of minorities etc, just to defame India and disturb the fabric of communal harmony and unity, he said. The BJP is not only the largest political party of the world, it is also an "inclusive family" which is working for prosperity of all with a commitment to nationalism by removing the barriers of region and religion, Naqvi said. "While on one hand some political parties are confined to a particular family frame, the BJP is an 'all-embracing family' which is moving forward with ethos of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas' and a commitment to 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'," he said.

The BJP often accuses the Congress and other opposition parties of practising dynastic politics. Naqvi said "inclusive empowerment" has been the "rashtraniti (national policy)" and not "rajniti (politics)" for the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Each and every section of the society including minorities have become an equal partner of prosperity, dignity and empowerment, the senior BJP leader said. All sections of the society are moving forward on the path of inclusive empowerment without any discrimination, he said. Some people and organisations in the country are engaged in obstructing this journey of inclusive growth, empowerment, dignity and harmony due to their narrow and prejudiced political self-interests, he said. They are involved in a "criminal conspiracy" to disgrace India and Indians, he said. "We should not only remain cautious of these nefarious elements but also expose and isolate them," he said.

In the last six years, the Modi government has worked with the commitment to "development without discrimination" and "development with dignity" which has ensured that minorities have also become an equal partner in mainstream development, Naqvi said. All the poor and weaker sections, including minorities, have been equally benefitted through Modi government's schemes such as PM Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojna, Ayushman Bharat, Kisan Samman Nidhi, Jan Dhan Yojana, Mudra Yojana, electrification drive, PM Sadak Yojana, One Nation-One Ration Card etc. Besides, the minorities have significantly benefited through various welfare measures taken by the Minority Affairs Ministry, Naqvi said More than five lakh master artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts and people associated with them have been provided employment and employment opportunities through 'Hunar Haat' during the last about five years, he said.

More than 10 lakh youth have been provided skill development training and employment and employment opportunities during last about six years through employment oriented skill development schemes such as 'Ustad', 'Garib Nawaz Self Employment Scheme', 'Seekho aur Kamao', 'Nai Manzil' etc., he said. Thousands of healthcare assistants, who have been trained under the skill development programme of the Minority Affairs Ministry, are assisting in treatment and well-being of COVID-19 patients, he said.

More than 3 crore 80 lakh students from the minority communities have been provided various scholarships during the last six years, Naqvi said. The government is providing 100 per cent funding to develop schools, colleges, hospitals, community hall and other basic infrastructure on Waqf land under the Pradhanmantri Jan Vikas Karykram (PMJVK) for weaker sections and the needy especially girls in those backward areas which had been deprived of these basic facilities, he said. The Modi government has developed socio-economic-educational and employment-oriented infrastructure across the country in deprived minority concentration areas, he said..