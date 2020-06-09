Left Menu
Karnataka Congress on Tuesday accused the ruling BJP of indulging in "vendetta politics" as the government today denied permission for an event to mark D K Shivakumar's official takeover as party president.

"Denying permission for event to mark official takeover of KPCC prez vendetta politics"

Karnataka Congress on Tuesday accused the ruling BJP of indulging in "vendetta politics" as the government today denied permission for an event to mark D K Shivakumar's official takeover as party president. The event was planned for June 14 after it was postponed twice in the past- on May 31 and June 7- due to COVID-19 related restrictions in place.

The government on Tuesday denied permission for the June 14 event citing COVID-19 related guidelines that are in place, aimed at controlling the spread of the virus. In a letter to Shivakumar, the Revenue Department's Disaster Management and Services official pointed out that large public gatherings or congregations continue to remain prohibited under the new set of guidelines issued by the Centre, to be followed till June 30.

It also said no decision has been taken by the government yet on restarting of activities such as- social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, religious and cultural functions and other large congregations. "It is hereby informed that as per central government guidelines, your request cannot be considered," the letter added.

Shivakumar had written to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on June 5, seeking permission for the event. "On June 14th, 'PRATHIJNA DINA' was to be held at 7,800 locations across Karnataka with 10 lakh+ Congress Karyakartas attending it, with care taken w.r.t safety precautions for COVID & social distancing.

By denying permission to it again, BJP Govt is indulging in vendetta politics," the state Congress tweeted. Shivakumar earlier had termed it a "political conspiracy" on the part of the ruling BJP when his official take over had to be postponed from June 7 due to restrictions.

After remaining in a virtual vacuum for nearly three months, the party high command on March 11 appointed the six- time MLA, known to be the Congress' chief troubleshooter in crisis situations, replacing Dinesh Gundu Rao as KPCC chief. Rao had quit the post in December after the party's dismal show, winning only two of the 15 seats in the bypolls, yielding 12.

Shivakumar vowed to build Congress as a cadre based party..

