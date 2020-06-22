'Why is China praising PM Modi during this conflict?': Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday again targetted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his statement that Chinese troops did not intrude into the Indian territory and asked 'why is China praising PM Modi during this conflict? Sharing a newspaper article on Twitter which quotes Communist party-run Global Times, the Congress leader wrote: China killed our soldiers. China took our land. Then, why is China praising Mr Modi during this conflict?"

Earlier, on Sunday, Gandhi had called PM Modi 'Surender Modi'. Sharing an international daily's article titled 'India's appeasement policy toward China unravels' on Twitter, the Congress leader wrote: "Narendra Modi Is actually Surender Modi".

The Congress leader's reaction seemingly comes in response to the Prime Minister's statement in the all-party meeting on Friday wherein he said that ''neither is anyone inside our territory nor have any of our posts been captured'. The central government had on Sunday said that attempts are being made in to give mischievous interpretation to remarks of the Prime Minister at the all-party meeting, countering Rahul Gandhi's claim that India "surrendered to the Chinese aggression".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, after an all-party meeting on Friday about the LAC row with China, said that Chinese troops did not intrude into the Indian territory. The Central government, in a statement, said that the Prime Minister was clear that India would respond firmly to any attempts to transgress the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in the face-off in Galwan Valley on June 15-16. It happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh. Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. (ANI)